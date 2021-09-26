Fire walkers get cancer charity’s fundraisers off to hot start

Charity fund-raisers in Purley will walk on burning coals to raise funds for the local cancer centre – literally.

Volunteers will be taking part in a fundraising fire walk on October 3, the first event in the month-long Paint Purley Purple campaign in aid of the South East Cancer Help Centre, when much of the area will also be “yarn bombed” with purple knitting.

SECHC, which has local NHS recognition, offers hypnotherapy, reiki, aromatherapy and reflexology among its therapies, as well as counselling and activities such as yoga and pilates from its base next to Tesco on Purley Road.

The Centre’s activities were limited during covid to offering services over Zoom. This included various group therapy activities and providing individual counselling sessions. Since the beginning of September, face-to-face therapies and group activities have gradually recommenced at its Purley Centre.

Jennifer Mollett, SECHC’s chairman, said, “It has been a very hard period for all of us and especially for those people dealing with cancer. We are very proud of the fact that we have managed to continue to provide support to everyone who has asked for our help.

“We are delighted to be able to cover Purley in purple knitting once again this year and we hope it brings some light relief and joy to everyone as we continue to live through this horrid pandemic.”

SECHC is calling on local shops, businesses, schools, organisations and residents to hold purple-themed fundraising events or activities and share their efforts on social media as part of its SECHC Awareness Month.

Contact fundraising@sechc.org.uk or call 020 8668 0974 to find out more about SECHC’s fire walk and other ways to help raise funds.

For more information about how SECHC supports its Members go to www.sechc.org.uk or call 020 8668 0974.

