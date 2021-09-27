Health chief says covid vaccination is ‘more vital than ever’

The council and public health bodies in Croydon are renewing their advice to residents across the borough, saying it is “more vital than ever” for people get vaccinated.

There remains serious concerns about the relatively poor take-up of the vaccine in Croydon, where there continues to be more than 100 new positive cases of the virus recorded daily. Last week, there were 812 positive cases of coronavirus reported in Croydon.

Anyone who is eligible for the vaccination but has not yet received the vaccine is being assured that it’s not too late to take up the offer of a covid-19 vaccine.

Walk-in and pop-up clinics remain in operation, where there is no need to book an appointment. You can also get vaccinated at community vaccination sites, hospital hubs, GP-led vaccination centres and numerous community pharmacies.

People are also urged to do a Lateral Flow Test at least twice a week, either at home or at one of the council’s community sites, even if they do not have symptoms, to find out if they have covid-19: 1-in-3 who have the virus are unaware of their status because they do not experience the symptoms of a high temperature, a continuous cough or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.

“We have reached an important juncture in our ongoing efforts to combat covid-19 in the borough, as Croydon Health Services NHS Trust celebrates the milestone of administering their 50,000th covid-19 vaccine,” said Rachel Flowers, Croydon Council’s director of public health.

“It is now more vital than ever to increase the number of those who are vaccinated as the lockdown restrictions continue to ease, people socialise more, and for residents to ensure they have the best protection for their health as the colder months approach.

“This will lower the risk of falling seriously ill from the covid-19 virus, with the possibility of this being combined with cold and flu symptoms – which can be a detrimental combination.”

