Greenpeace and climate activists take message to North End

Volunteers from Croydon Climate Action, along with various community groups and organisations, yesterday hosted the first Croydon Great Big Green Festival on North End.

More than 2,000 events have been held across Britain in the past seven days as part of Great Big Green Week, calling for the government to take a lead for climate action at the upcoming UN climate conference – COP26 – being staged in Glasgow.

The organisations involved in the festival included Croydon Community Energy, Sustainable Thornton Heath, Broad Green Community Hub, Fair Trade and Croydon Community Clothes Exchange.

Croydon Climate Action handed out free packets of mixed herb seeds and discussed with passers-by how more could be done locally to tackle the climate emergency.

The public also had a chance to shop for environmentally friendly goods including toiletries, food and clothes. They could also opt for a free health check.

Greenpeace Croydon volunteers collected messages from local people about the hopes they have for a greener future, and what they’d like the Glasgow climate summit to achieve.

Messages from across the country will be displayed at the conference in Glasgow, so world leaders know they need to act now.

