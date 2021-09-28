£100,000-worth of contraband tobacco seized in Waddon raid

A trading standards raid in Waddon last week seized 175,000 illegal cigarettes estimated to be worth more than £100,000. The discovery has prompted the council to issue an urgent health warning over sales of cheap tobacco, and the threat to youngsters lured by the offer of cut-price cigarettes.

Council officials, working with HM Revenue and Customs as part of “Operation CeCe”, and using specially trained sniffer dogs, discovered the smuggled cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco.

Croydon Council has now issued a warning for locals not to buy cheap cigarettes or tobacco products, which may not meet with British or European product standards.

Contraband tobacco supplied to shops is often kept “under the counter”, and it is easier for young people to get hold of because it is generally cheaper than legal tobacco.

Shop customers can spot illegal cigarettes because the packets may not include the correct health warnings or are written in foreign languages.

Anyone prosecuted and convicted of being involved in selling or supplying illegal tobacco can face penalties including up to 10 years in prison and an unlimited fine.

If you suspect that tobacco is being sold illegally, the council asks that you report it to Citizens’ Advice on 03454 040506.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

