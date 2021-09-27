Tories welcome back far-right figures as 2022 candidates

Our Political Editor, WALTER CRONXITE, on the names in the frame to become new Tory councillors next May

Jason Perry, the leader of the Conservative opposition at Croydon Town Hall, has handed the local politics equivalent of Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket to nine local party activists, selected to stand as Tory candidates in safe wards in the south of the borough at next May’s local elections.

Another six, including at least a couple with connections to dodgy far-right organisations, could also come up winners in the game of Town Hall Tombola if they manage to snatch control of three target wards from the labouring Labour administration that has controlled the council since 2014.

The likely wholesale changes on the blue seats in the Town Hall chamber comes after the exit this year of 11 of the 29 councillors they got elected in 2018.

Croydon Conservatives’ 70 candidates for the May 2022 local elections were all gathered together at the end of last week for an awkward-looking “team photo”, the rictus smiles of some perhaps a giveaway to how they rate the real prospects of being elected to public office.

The candidates, together with Croydon South MP Chris Philp, surrounded themselves with what appears to be decided as the Tories’ major campaign issues over the next eight months, such as “Cut the grass!”. It’s a wonder that they didn’t include “Down With This Sort Of Thing!” and “Careful Now!”

The selections have been made by Conservative members at ward level, with party branch meetings held on almost every evening through September to get the full roster done and the candidates installed – a stark contrast with Croydon’s bitterly divided Labour Party, where they are still sifting through which of their own councillors to blacklist.

There are a couple of eyebrow-raising “free transfers” among the Conservative councillors’ wards, with Badsha Quadir jumping from Purley and Woodcote to Selsdon Vale and Forestdale (so that he can be closer to the Indian restaurant business that he owns?), while Helen Redfern skips from Purley Oaks and Riddlesdown to Sanderstead.

In their desperation to win back a foothold in New Addington, the Tories appear to have kissed and made up with “Toxic” Tony Pearson, who just three years ago quit the party complaining that he’d been kicked off one of their social media platforms as a consequence of some of the right-wing tosh he has a habit of spouting.

“With its current leadership, they cannot represent me nor I be part of them,” was the ham-fisted manner in which Pearson expressed himself about Croydon Conservatives in 2018.

After quitting the Tories (or failing to pay his subs, depending on whose version of events you believe), Pearson had a dalliance with the Diarrhoea and Vomiting Party, also known as the Democrats and Veterans Party, a far-right, Trump-esque splinter group with an unapologetic anti-Muslim stance. “We will fight to preserve our Judeo-Christian heritage,” the DVP said on its website.

Pearson, a Tory councillor from 2010 to 2014, has what is euphemistically described as a “colourful” track record. In 2011, when he was working as a steward at Crystal Palace football club, Pearson was accused of using abusive language and rough treatment on season ticket-holders in the Holmesdale End. He was also accused of snatching a fan’s mobile phone to prevent the incident being video’d.

Palace fans lodged a formal complaint to the Football Supporters’ Federation about Pearson’s conduct. It was not long after this that Pearson’s stewarding career came to a quiet end, though the two things may not be connected.

The Tories have also signed up another wannabe New Addington politico in Michael Castle. Castle has been a serial election candidate, usually as an independent and always in New Addington or its parliamentary constituency, Croydon Central.

As recently as May this year, Castle stood in the New Addington North council by-election as an independent, attracting a seemingly paltry 109 votes. The Tories probably consider that that was 109 votes in the former Fieldway ward that they didn’t get, and must hope that with Castle on a joint ticket with local residents’ association activist Lara Fish, they might run the sitting Labour councillors closer.

Another welcomed back into the fold, and handed one of those Willie Wonka Golden Tickets as a candidate in a safe Tory ward is Mark Johnson, who quit as the local Conservative federation chairman last year in a spat over campaign funding.

Johnson, a walking charisma-bypass, has twice tried, and failed, to get on to the council before, but this time he has been slotted in at Shirley North, which should be safe enough that even he can’t fuck it up.

In a joint statement issued by Perry and Lynne Hale, the current chairman of the Croydon Conservative Federation, they said, “We are proud to reveal our Conservative candidates ahead of the 2022 Council elections. Each of them has the energy and the commitment to turn our town around after years of dither and decay caused by Croydon’s failing Labour council.”

The local elections will take place on Thursday May 5.

Croydon Conservatives’ 2022 local election candidates

Winnable Tory target wards

Wards currently partly or wholly held by Labour and which are vulnerable to the Tories. If the Conservatives are successful here in May 2022, they will gain six council seats, taking the Town Hall to a 35-35 split



Addiscombe East

Cllr Jeet Bains

Kyle Knight

New Addington South

Lara Fish

Tony Pearson

Waddon

Donald Ekekhomen

Simon Fox

Sharmmi Jeganmogan

More of a stretch

Wards held by Labour which would need a swing of at least 12 per cent to turn blue. If the Conservatives win any of these in addition to all the ward seats above, then they will hold an outright majority at the Town Hall for the first time since 2014



Fairfield

Matthew Dormer

Steve Jacobs

Fatima Zaman

Norbury Park

Kofi Frimpong

Blake O’Donnell

Addiscombe West

Kosta Dexiades

Michael Norman

Michelle Kazi

New Addington North

Michael Castle

Adele Benson

Might as well forget about these

Croydon’s supposedly Labour stronghold wards, where Conservative candidates are rarely sighted and barely bother to even pretend they are serious candidates. But the names on the ballot papers help the local Tories bump up their representation figures for minority groups

Bensham Manor

Joyce Bright

John Newberry

Dev Parashar

Broad Green

Peter Anike

Queenie Chizea

James Rajadurai

Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood

Don Charles Lambert

Gemma Patient

Janet Wilkinson

Norbury and Pollards Hill

Tirena Gunter

Mike Mogul

Selhurst

Shakera Bowen

Charlotte Earl

South Norwood

Gayle Gander

Matt O’Flynn

Sunny Tanna

Thornton Heath

Folarin Bamgbopa

James Taylor

John Tipton

West Thornton

Tom Lott

Mayura Patel

Matin Talukdar

Woodside

Titilope Adeoye

Gavin Palmer

Des Wright

Safe Tory seats

These are the true-blue areas to the south of the borough where anyone selected as a candidate is guaranteed four years of at least £11,000 pa in council allowances. Unusually, nine new candidates have been handed the Town Hall equivalent of Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket

Coulsdon Town

Cllr Mario Creatura

Cllr Ian Parker

Luke Shortland

Kenley

Cllr Ola Kolade

James Hillam

Old Coulsdon

Cllr Margaret Bird

Nikhil Thampil

Park Hill and Whitgift

Cllr Jade Appleton

Purley Oaks and Riddlesdown

Endri Llabuti

Alasdair Stewart

Purley and Woodcote

Cllr Simon Brew

Samir Dwesar

Holly Ramsey

Sanderstead

Cllr Lynne Hale

Cllr Yvette Hopley

Cllr Helen Redfern

Selsdon Vale and Forestdale

Cllr Andy Stranack

Cllr Badsha Quadir

Selsdon and Addington Village

Cllr Robert Ward

Joseph Lee

Shirley North

Cllr Sue Bennett

Cllr Richard Chatterjee

Mark Johnson

Shirley South

Cllr Jason Cummings

Cllr Scott Roche

South Croydon

Cllr Maria Gatland

Cllr Michael Neal

Cllr Jason Perry



