Little Women helps CODA make its comeback at the Cryer

CODA, the Croydon Operatic and Dramatic Association, is back after the pandemic with a run of performances of Little Women at the Cryer Arts Centre in Carshalton this November.

Louisa May Alcott’s moving family story follows four sisters in 19th Century New England, as they slowly leave childhood behind them and start to blossom into adulthood.

When they find their family separated by war, their small gestures of kindness to others can leave them stricken with sickness and self-doubt. As the sisters grow into young members of society, they show glimpses of what their futures may hold…

The production is directed by Charlie Allen and adapted by Peter Clapham, and stars Stephanie Shaw as Amy, Hana Kasasa as Beth, Bee Williams as Jo, Babita Khialani as Meg and Hollie Stacey as Marmee.

“This production of Little Women is primarily and fundamentally about family,” Allen said.

“The discussions and disagreements between the sisters are just like the ones I have with my own sister. This is a fun production that relies upon the relationships between the actors, and is a great chance to tell this classic novel bringing out all the same problems that families fact today.”

CODA chairman Sasha Cherry says, “I am so pleased that Charlie can share her vision of this play for families to enjoy, particularly after the difficulties of the last two years.”

CODA staged an old-style Music Hall review in Sanderstead last month, but this will be their first full-blown drama production since 2019, when they staged an acclaimed version of The Producers at the Fairfield Halls’ Ashcroft Theatre.

CODA was founded in 1943, and is Croydon’s leading community theatre company, performing both musicals and plays to a high standard. CODA have performed acclaimed productions of Shakespeare in Wandle Park, musicals at the Stanley Halls and family favourites such as The Railway Children and The Wind In The Willows at the Cryer Arts Centre in Carshalton.

Little Women runs from Wednesday November 10 to Saturday November 13 November at the Cryer Arts Centre, High Street, Carshalton, with evening performances at 7.45pm and a matinee on Saturday November 13 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £14 full price and £13 concessions (plus booking fee), and can be booked online at www.cryerarts.co.uk, by telephone on 020 8669 2444 or in person at the Cryer Arts box office.

