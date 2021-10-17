Trinity pupil hits all the right notes to win Steinway competition

Ed Warner has been named as the winner of the 2021 Trinity-Steinway Scholarship, after a day-long set of performances under the gaze of staff at the Royal College of Music.

The Trinity-Steinway Scholarship is a collaboration between Trinity, Steinway and Sons and the Royal College of Music which offers a £1,000 prize to the winner to pay for lessons with the RCM’s Professor Vanessa Latarche.

The scheme has been running since 2012. It is an advanced scholarship intended to introduce the school’s pianists to the highest levels of study and performance.

It also leads to attendance at the Mallorca International Piano Festival as well as recitals in Venice and at Steinway Hall. “It’s an award that gives our pianists a real insight into the world of professional musicians, opening the door to conservatoire education and opportunity,” according to a statement from Trinity School.

This year, three promising pianists from Trinity – Ming-Ho Cheung, Alex Salama and Warner – were selected to perform for Prof Latarche.

“The musicians performed to the highest standards, demonstrating technical brilliance but with a compelling musicality and expressiveness way beyond their years,” the independent school said in its announcement.

“They were truly outstanding,” said Richard Evans, the school’s head of piano.

“Many congratulations to Ed who will be a great ambassador for piano playing at Trinity this year.”

Prof Latarche chose Warner as this year’s winner, saying, “the standard of playing this year has been extraordinary and any of the three finalists would have been worthy winners of this wonderful scholarship”.

Previous winner, Amiri Harewood, is now at the Royal College of Music on a full scholarship. He made his concert debut at the Royal Festival Hall in the summer and also became a Leeds Piano Competition ambassador, while giving recitals for Steinway.

