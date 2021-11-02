Addington residents respond en bloc to save Green Belt

Members of the Addington Residents’ Association took matters into their own hands last week, getting massive concrete blocks, looking like giant Lego bricks, installed at the top end of a once grassy lane to halt further unauthorised road works in the Green Belt.

Inside Croydon reported last week how a landowner had erected gates to block public access to a large field and started to build an access road, without any planning permission or agreement with the council.

The works have been going at the junction of Huntingfield, Falconwood and Lodge Lane. Land has been cleared, vegetation stripped bare, trees felled, hardcore bedded down, possibly to be tarmacked over.

Planning officers from Croydon Council attended the site last week to warn the contractors that work must cease, though residents claim that the council enforcement officials have done precious little else.

So they took matters into their own hands.

“The council’s enforcement team has visited the site. Meanwhile, other members of the council’s planning staff are also advising the field’s owners on their impending planning application,” one resident told Inside Croydon.

“The ARA has paid for concrete block barriers to be placed on what we think is the council-owned verge, but even that ownership title is disputed. We are trying to stop construction vehicles from gaining access to the Green Belt designated field.

“Some of the protesters (we have probably seen support from more than 150 local folk) are seen in the photograph with the blocks in place.”

The action was agreed at a residents’ association meeting last Tuesday, and the blocks were in place by Wednesday afternoon.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

