Caribbean bar is still recruiting ahead of delayed reopening

After a near-two-year closure, Croydon High Street’s Turtle Bay Caribbean-themed cocktail bar and restaurant is set to reopen, just in time for Christmas…

The Croydon branch is the last of the 40-or-so Turtle Bay chain to reopen after the enforced covid lockdown in March 2020.

It is now taking bookings for lunch, dinner and its prolonged Happy Hours from Friday, November 26 onwards.

The company says that the restaurant at 16 High Street is “currently undergoing a major transformation”.

They say, “The team are busy creating a fresh, new-look restaurant ready to bring Caribbean good times back to the Croydon high street. The restaurant’s trademark beach-shack inspired interior will be given a whole new look and feel with updated colourways, brand new eclectic artwork and natural materials all adding to the laid back, social experience.”

It also has a new manager, in Barbados-born south Londoner Donnie Julian.

Julian has worked in hospitality for more than 30 years, and has been involved in recruiting the Croydon restaurant’s team of about 40 staff.

Turtle Bay says, “There are a few positions still available and Donnie is always looking for talented people to join the team so any budding bar tenders, chefs or team members should apply here.”

Today, Julian said, “The reopening has been a long time coming, so we’re working hard to make sure this is an extra special new restaurant for the Croydon community.

“It’s been a challenging 18 months for the hospitality industry and so we are just excited to be back doing what we love: providing fantastic service, food, and drink to all of our customers at Turtle Bay.

“Turtle Bay is going to look and feel quite different from how customers will remember it – it’s a bit more chilled and really beautifully designed… All will be revealed soon! ”

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

