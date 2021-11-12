The Hub, New Addington, open Mondays in term time

- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
Honestly I think it’s shocking the lack of youth provision so called ‘Young Croydon’ of Croydon Council have offered our children over the last 2 of maybe 3 years. How is this allowed? Our council tax is funding a team that has done nothing to provide positive activities and contribute towards reducing youth violence.
I would be curious to know their strategy plan and their outcomes across the last 2 years. At this rate the money is better off going to community organisations because these council youth services are getting away with murder.