Croydon mums hit the big-time with their colourful decorations

A pair of friends from Croydon who had the business idea of putting more colour into Christmas have hit the big time, with their collection of festive figurines with black skin tone going on sale at Selfridge’s on Oxford Street.

The world-famous department store began stocking handmade black Santa ornaments and a black nativity scene this week.

The products have been designed and made by March Muses, a partnership formed by Alison Burton and Natalie Duvall.

Duvall went to the Brit School who now works as an actress and brand event manager, while Burton works as a senior recruiter in the pharmaceutical industry.

Their 24-product range has prices from £8 to £45, and features black angels handmade with close attention paid to details such as skin tone, hair design, body shape and size.

“This is just the beginning and we hope you will join us on this journey to add a splash of colour, to your white Christmas,” March Muses’ company statement says.

Burton told the Evening Standard, “After a never-ending search to find festive ornaments that look like us, Natalie and I decided to create our own range and bring them to market ourselves.

“Seeing the kids’ faces light up when they feel represented on the Christmas tree is just magical and these products are long overdue in the UK.”

Selfridge’s taking the products for sale in-store is a massive breakthrough for the small company, whose owners had tried other West End stores and national chains without success.

A spokesman for Selfridge’s said, “March Muses is an inspiring brand created by mums on a mission to help make the festive season more inclusive and we’re incredibly excited to kick-start a partnership in our Oxford Street store this Christmas.”

The full range of March Muses Christmas decorations can be ordered online from the company’s website – but hurry to make sure you get your delivery before Christmas.

