Supercar visit revs up The Children’s Trust’s annual appeal

A convoy of supercars, including a McLaren 675LT and Lamborghini Diablo SV, paid a special pre-Christmas visit to The Children’s Trust last week.

Children and young people are staying at the charity’s clinical site in Tadworth over Christmas to receive intensive rehabilitation.

Some of them gathered in the grounds to chat to the drivers and some even got to rev the powerful engines on the supercars.

Peter Dietsch, one of the drivers who organised the supercar visit, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet all the children and spread some Christmas cheer.

“It has been a challenging few years and it was great to see so many smiles on faces. We had a lovely time and hope to see the young people at The Supercar Event next summer.”

More than 150 cars will appear at The Children’s Trust Supercar Event on July 22-23 at Goodwoodnext year, which hopes to raise more than £100,000 for the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury.

Until December 31, there is a 20 per cent “early bird” booking discount available on tickets for the event. To find out more and to book your ticket, click here.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

