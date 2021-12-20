No encore for Krippner after covid outbreak in Minster choir

A special BBC Radio recording of a Choral Evensong, planned to be held at Croydon Minster tomorrow, has been cancelled after the musical director, Dr Ronny Krippner, and several members of the choir tested positive for covid-19.

The news is a bitter blow to the musical community at the Minster, as the cancellation comes in Krippner’s final week after nine years at the Minster, before he leaves to take up a position at Ripon Cathedral.

On Christmas Eve in 2019, 2million viewers tuned in for the BBC’s live television broadcast of Midnight Mass from the Minster, with musical performances which impressed so much that the Corporation’s producers have returned to Croydon several times since, with this week’s recording just the latest visit.

Krippner’s influence on the Minster’s music has been profound, achieved with talented youngsters, choral scholars in their teens and a range of adult voices.

How the covid outbreak will affect the rest of Christmas week’s services, including another planned BBC recording on Wednesday, is not yet known.

The Minster is yet to make any formal announcement.

