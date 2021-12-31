Another teenager’s tragedy as boy killed in Ashburton Park

30

The number of teenagers murdered on the streets of London in 2021 – a record death toll in the age group, after a 16-year-old was killed in Hillingdon last night

4

The total of Croydon teenagers killed through knife crime in the borough in the last calendar year, following last night’s stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park

1

Another Croydon child dead, another Croydon family devastated by the toll of youth knife crime in this borough

The Bishop of Croydon, Jonathan Clark, this morning responded to the news of the latest teenage killing by describing it as, “A grieving end of the year.”

Police were called to Ashburton Park at around 7pm last night, where a 15-year-old boy was found suffering from stab wounds after what the Met described as “reports of an assault”.

Eye-witnesses spoke of the incident being just within the main gates of the park on Addiscombe Road, and of seeing a group of youths gathered after the police were on the scene.

Despite the efforts of the police and London Ambulance Service, who administered emergency CPR treatment, the boy was pronounced dead within half an hour.

The victim has not yet been named by the Metropolitan Police, and a crime scene remains in place.

The Ashburton Park killing was one of two fatal teenaged stabbing incidents in the capital on Thursday night – another occurred in Hillingdon. There have been 30 London teeenagers killed during 2021, the highest such death toll of teens in the city ever.

The Ashburton incident is the fourth Croydon teen murder this year. It was only on Monday this week that police made an arrest in the previous case, the murder of 14-year-old Jermaine Cools at West Croydon in November. Another boy, aged 16, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with the murder.

This morning, the Metropolitan Police said the Ashburton Park victim’s family had been informed but formal identification had not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination is due to be held later.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been called in to the case.

Met Police Commander Alex Murray said: “I am deeply saddened by every single homicide this year, and greatly concerned by those that have been teenage killings.

“Each one is a tragedy leaving behind heartbroken families and distressed communities.

“Tackling violence is our top priority and we are committed to making London safer,” he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

