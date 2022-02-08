Mayday cleaners and porters look to strike over covid sick pay

Cleaners and porters working at Mayday Hospital are being balloted by the union for strike action in their battle with their employers, outsourcing giant G4S, over the refusal to pay sick pay when staff get covid or have to self-isolate to reduce the spread of the deadly virus.

GMB union members say they are being silenced and intimidated by their employer, who is stopping overtime when they raise genuine concerns.

A consultative industrial action ballot is underway and will finish on February 21.

Dozens of cleaners and porters protested outside the hospital last week over their not receiving full sick pay during covid-related absences.

The workers were joined outside the hospital by some local Labour politicians, including Val Shawcross, the candidate for Croydon Mayor.

Inside Croydon understands that G4S management offered to meet with the union to discuss the issues, but only if the Mayday protest was cancelled.

“Our members have had enough of being silenced by the bullying tactics of G4S management,” Helen O’Connor, the GMB Organiser, told Inside Croydon.

“They are determined to fight hard to get the covid sick pay they deserve and ensure hospital patients are kept safe from cross-infection.

“These workers have already won huge support from the public and other staff groups in the NHS Trust – doctors are offering their support too.

“Our members are growing in confidence and we have told the Trust that this problem isn’t going away until the dispute is properly resolved.

“We urge the trust and G4S to listen to these legitimate concerns – this situation simply cannot continue.”

