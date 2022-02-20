Council housing demo, Croydon Town Hall, Mar 21

- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period
If you dislike what this council is doing then use your vote in May – it is votes that matter and it usually “votes” make the politicians accountable to the population. Although for this Croydon Administration we might also see one or two high court judges dishing out some “accountability”.