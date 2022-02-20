Union wins settlement for hospital cleaners and porters

The GMB trades union, which is in dispute with the employers of porters and cleaners at Croydon’s Mayday Hospital over covid sick pay, has suspended a protest on similar issues at nearby St George’s Hospital in Tooting after management there made an offer to settle the matter.

Ancillary staff at Mayday are hired by outsourcing giant G4S.

At St George’s, a similar function is also outsourced, but to Mitie.

Workers in Croydon have been staging protests since last month because G4S stopped paying covid sick pay to employees, leaving workers reliant on statutory sick pay or forced to consider coming into work when they should otherwise be isolating.

The position for workers at the Tooting hospital appeared to be nearing a resolution over the weekend., where 40 quid “Christmas bonuses” have finally been paid, two months late.

Helen O’Connor, the former NHS nurse who is now a GMB regional organiser, told Inside Croydon, “Our members who have worked so hard during the pandemic welcome the offer of a sick pay scheme from the company.

“They were also pleased to finally receive £40 vouchers that were promised to them at Christmas.

“There are still issues to resolve and GMB reps have agreed to suspend protest action to allow for further talks and progress to continue.

“Things are now moving in a positive direction and our hard working GMB members are always reasonable and prepared to give the company additional time to resolve all remaining issues.”

The settlement at St George’s could put renewed pressure on G4S to find an acceptable solution in Croydon.

