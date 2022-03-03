Is this the biggest Easter egg to be found in Croydon?

Fresh from Italy: 8kg of chocolate egg

Posting photographs of what could claim to be Croydon’s biggest Easter egg probably wasn’t the most helpful thing to do for all those thinking of the tough task of giving up chocolate for Lent.

But the South Croydon Community Association was full of praise for their local Italian deli, La Spezia, and its owner, Giorgio Rafaelli.

“Locals know when Spring has arrived in South Croydon when La Spezia’s chocolate Easter eggs arrive from Italy,” they wrote.

The biggest item in the delivery weighs in at nearly 18lb.

“Giorgio has ordered lots of new styles this year, including teddy bears with eggs.

Bear necessities: La Spezia’s owner, Giorgio Rafaelli

“Come and visit the La Spezia deli for an amazing offer of Italian food and gorgeous wines, or an expertly made Italian coffee.”

Giorgio’s La Spezia is established as a popular and friendly, bustling hub of the South End community, with cheerful, hard-working and always helpful staff.

Open seven days a week.

12 Ye Market, Selsdon Road.

Tel: 020 8688 4519

