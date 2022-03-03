Police make arrest in South Norwood murder investigation

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Jamie Gilbey have made an arrest.

According to a Metropolitan Police statement issued at lunchtime today, a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

The police conducting the investigation yesterday switched their attention to South Norwood Lake.

The police cordoned off sections of Love Lane Green and children’s playground and South Norwood Country Park on Sunday, after finding what they described as “suspicious items” during a routine patrol.

The police linked these unspecified objects with the disappearance of Gilbey, aged 20, from Crystal Palace.

Earlier this week, the police had suggested that Gilbey had been wanted in connection with a series of robberies in the area. Yesterday, they corrected that, saying, “Police stress he had no prior convictions or cautions for any offence”.

In their latest statement on the case, the Met said, “Police are asking for anyone who may have been fishing or using the path around the lake to call police if they think they saw anything suspicious,”

“They also want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity on roads near the lake, namely: Auckland Road, Sylvan Road and Woodvale Avenue.”

DI Melanie Pressley, from Specialist Crime, said: “This investigation is a terrible ordeal for the friends and family of Jamie and I would ask anyone who has any information, or may have witnessed suspicious activity, to call police.

“We also want to hear from anyone who has information that could help us piece together a picture of Jamie’s life and the people he has been seeing.

“Your information, no matter how small, could be the vital help that ends his family’s anguish.

“I understand that the police searches will cause considerable concern to local people, but I want to stress that we are not aware of any wider risk to the community.

“This is a fast-moving and complex investigation, and we are following a number of positive leads as we work to establish what has happened to Jamie.

“Your information, no matter how small, could be the vital piece of information, so do call us, or you can phone Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name.”

UPDATE: This report was updated at 2.15pm on March 3, 2022 to add details regarding the arrest of a 24-year-old man.

