Aldi seeking 400 staff in London-wide recruitment drive

Aldi, the fifth-largest supermarket chain in Britain, has announced it is looking to hire nearly 400 new staff across London this year.

Recruitment drive: Aldi say they have a range of positions on offer

Aldi says that they are “looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries of up to £63,245”. This includes full-time positions such as stock assistant and store assistant, all the way up to deputy manager.

Aldi operates stores in Croydon including on the Purley Way, at Selhurst and in Selsdon.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket expecting to create more than 2,000 jobs nationwide, adding to the 7,000 permanent roles already created over the past two years.

Aldi’s Kelly Stokes said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across London..”

Store assistants at Aldi can earn £11.55 per hour when working inside the M25. Aldi remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average storeworker is worth £750 a year.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

