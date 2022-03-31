Hospital strike called off after G4S offers 24% pay rise

Some of the lowest-paid workers at Croydon’s Mayday Hospital are today claiming victory – and a 24per cent pay increase – after a six-month-long battle with outsoucing giants G4S. And they didn’t even have to resort to strike action.

Cleaners and porters were due to walk out on Monday in a dispute over wages and sick pay. This included being able to claim sick pay when workers were forced to self-isolate, rather than come into to work and risk spreading covid-19 to colleagues and patients.

But now G4S has offered an immediate 24per cent pay rise with back pay and an occupational sick pay scheme.

GMB members have accepted the offer.

“Our hard-working members kept Croydon University Hospital running throughout the pandemic and all they were asking for was to be treated fairly,” Helen O’Connor, the GMB’s regional organiser said.

“GMB has long said that every hospital worker should have an occupational sick pay scheme, so workers can afford to take time off work and not come in when sick and present a cross-infection risk to colleagues and patients.

“G4S has finally come up with a serious and substantial offer. Our members recognise this is a massive pay rise and voted to accept the offer.

“These workers have seen when they come together as a collective and are properly organised within GMB they have far more power to change their own lives and those of their families.

“Solidarity in a workplace is the most effective way for workers to weather the cost-of-living crisis.”

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

