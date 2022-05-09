No Overall Control: full election results for Croydon’s 28 wards

No overall control.

After weeks of campaigning, all the voting and, eventually, all the counting was concluded three days after the polls closed, the final results of the 2022 Croydon local elections were in. With the borough’s first Green councillors elected in Fairfield, and its first Liberal Democrat chosen by the voters in Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood, and the Tories making gains in New Addington and Waddon, Labour had lost the Town Hall majority it had held since 2014.

LAB 34 (-7)

CON 32 (+3)

GRN 2 (+2)

LIB 1 (+1)

*Plus one vacancy in South Croydon as a result of the election of Jason Perry as Croydon Mayor

Of course, the number of councillors representing a particular party now is relatively moot, since the real power at the council lies in the hands of the borough’s first elected Mayor, Jason Perry. It will take a three-quarters majority of the borough’s councillors – 53 – to overturn any policies and decisions which the Mayor puts forward, and that will require some serious defections among Perry’s Conservative colleagues for that to happen.

Here, then, are the results from all 28 of Croydon’s wards, as finally declared on May 8, 2022:

Park Hill and Whitgift

Jade Appleton (CON) has been elected. Turnout was 42.07%.

Appleton, Jade Nadine (CON) – 969

Cork, James Alfred Arthur William (GREEN) – 191

Erber, Joseph Thomas (LAB) – 424

Wagner, Caleap Rico (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 54

Zaborski, Szymon (LIB DEM) – 167

Selsdon Vale and Forestdale

Andy Stranack (CON), Badsha Quadir (CON). Turnout was 40.90%

Douglas, Adrian Robert (GREEN) – 469

Hossain, Anwar (LAB) – 446

Kelly, Gary (GREEN) – 425

Quadir, Badsha (CON) – 1502

Stranack, Andy (CON) – 1964

Whitehead, Russell James (LAB) – 480

Sanderstead

Yvette Hopley (CON), Lynne Hale (CON) & Helen Redfern (CON) elected. Turnout was 48.36%

Buckland, Helen Glen Mary (GREEN) – 591

Clark, James Alan Ross (LIB DEM) – 718

Doughty, Laura Theresa (LAB) – 658

Duxbury, Oliver Jacob (GREEN) – 407

Hale, Lynne Carol (CON) – 3806

Hopley, Yvette Rose (CON) – 3826

Jordan, Annie Samantha (LIB DEM) – 705

Malarkey, Alan Nicholas (LAB) – 572

Muir, Connie Olivia (GREEN) – 465

Redfern, Helen Dawn (CON) – 3596

Rodgers, Tim (LAB) – 549

Wells, Edward (LIB DEM) – 510

Kenley

Gayle Gander (CON) and Ola Kolade (CON) elected. Turnout was 39%

Anteney, Michael John (LAB) – 376

Atkinson, Kristian Mark (GREEN) – 262

Gander, Gayle (CON) – 1720

Glendinning, Adrian Keith (LIB DEM) – 517

Halai, Shila Karsan (LAB) – 340

Horne, Benjamin Robert Joseph (LIB DEM) – 502

Kolade, Ola (CON) – 1712

Morris, Catherine Charlotte (GREEN) – 346

Selhurst

Catherine Wilson (LAB) and Mohammed Amirul Islam (LAB) elected. Turnout was 26.08%

Bowen, Shakera (CON) – 333

Cox, Alexander Graeme (GREEN) – 254

Dill, Francesca (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 164

Emmanuel, Amaya (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 178

Graham, Catherine (GREEN) – 291

Houghton, Daniel Frederick (LIB DEM) – 252

Islam, Mohammed Amirul (LAB) – 997

Stuart, Ian Hamilton (CON) – 341

Wilson, Catherine Maud (LAB) – 1026

New Addington South

Lara Leigh Fish (CON), Tony Pearson (CON). Turnout was 26.82%

Barnett, Nick (GREEN) – 195

Fish, Lara Leigh (CON) – 905

George, Hannah (GREEN) – 188

Newton, Vicky (LAB) – 840

Pearson, Tony (CON) – 953

Taylor, Benjamin Justin Lewis (LAB) – 647

Old Coulsdon

Margaret Bird (CON) and Thampi Sherine (CON). Turnout was 45.79%

Bird, Margaret (CON) – 1999

Hickson, Gill (LIB DEM) – 1376

Jefkins, John (LIB DEM) – 932

Kilkelly, Mick (GREEN) – 209

O’Dwyer, Jason (GREEN) – 209

Sherine, Thampi Nikhil (CON) – 1555

Wolf, Mary (LAB) – 194

Selsdon and Addington Village

Joseph Lee (CON) and Robert Ward (CON) elected. Turnout was 41.69%

Bullock, Bryony Helen Morris (GREEN) – 360

Bullock, Matt (GREEN) – 263

Collins, Angela (LAB) – 649

Ellis, Anthony Scott (LAB) – 480

Lee, Joseph (CON) – 1771

Lishmund, Helen Elizabeth (LIB DEM) – 513

Semadeni, Jean Celestina (LIB DEM) – 254

Stiling, Zachary (HERITAGE PARTY) – 45

Ward, Robert Charles (CON) – 1695

New Addington North

Kolapo Agboola (LAB) and Adele Benson (CON) elected. Turnout was 25.63%

Agboola, Kolapo Aaron (LAB) – 832

Benson, Adele Desnos (CON) – 711

Castle, Michael (CON) – 679

Gillett, Alison (GREEN) – 172

Gobidaas, Sangeeta (LAB) – 653

Jones, Graham Ronald Geoffrey (GREEN) – 146

Shirley North

Sue Bennett (CON), Richard Rishi Chatterjeee (CON) and Mark Paul Aaron Johnson (CON) elected. Turnout was 35.38%

Bennett, Sue (CON) – 2069

Chatterjee, Richard Rishi (CON) – 1911

Elliott-Coleman, Joseph Clement Michael (GREEN) – 403

Harrison, Sarah Elizabeth (LIB DEM) – 616

Henson, Mark David (LAB) – 1165

Hymabaccus, Kaashif (LIB DEM) – 315

Johnson, Mark Paul Aaron (CON) – 1810

O’Neill, Nuala (LAB) – 1027

Osland, Caroline Emma (GREEN) – 422

Sciberras, Christopher Anthony (GREEN) – 274

Sereda, Lawrence Howard (LIB DEM) – 401

Spalding, Peter Leonard (LAB) – 931

Purley Oaks and Riddlesdown

Alasdair Stewart (CON) and Endri Llabuti (CON) elected. Turnout was 39.41%

Barber, Robert James (LAB) – 475

Desorgher, Simon (GREEN) – 325

Dhamodaran, Karthika (LAB) – 443

Harrison, James Daniel (GREEN) – 389

Howard, Anne (LIB DEM) – 556

Jordan, Chris (LIB DEM) – 509

Llabuti, Endri (CON) – 1438

Stewart, Alasdair Iain (CON) – 1635

Norbury and Pollards Hill

Leila Ben-Hassel (LAB) and Matthew Griffiths (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.96%

Adams, Christopher (LIB DEM) – 315

Akhtar, Ghazala (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 101

Amor, Larissa Lee Zimmerman (GREEN) – 250

Ben-Hassel, Leila (LAB) – 1276

Chalmers, Mark (LIB DEM) – 188

Griffiths, Matthew (LAB) – 1152

Gunter, Tirena Hilary (CON) – 622

Manser, Laura (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 97

Mogul, Mike (CON) – 495

Zimmerman, Cheryl Ann (GREEN) – 252

Waddon

Rowenna Davis (LAB), Simon Fox (CON) and Ellily Ponnuthurai (LAB) elected. Turnout was 31.68%

Davis, Rowenna (LAB) – 1620

Ekekhomen, Donald (CON) – 1238

Fox, Simon Joseph (CON) – 1406

Jeganmogan, Sharmmi (CON) – 1174

Jones, Simon Christopher Richard (GREEN) – 497

Loucas, Imogen (GREEN) – 487

Osman, Yusuf Ali (LIB DEM) – 377

Pelling, Andrew John (IND) – 705

Ponnuthurai, Ellily (LAB) – 1397

Rich, Jessica Naomi Patsy (LAB) – 1394

Sibtain, Mary Jean (GREEN) – 414

Viggiani, Josh (LIB DEM) – 363

Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood

Claire Bonham (LIB DEM), Patsy Cummings (LAB) & Nina Degrads (LAB) elected. Turnout was 37.92%

Bonham, Claire Elizabeth (LIB DEM) – 1641

Boyle, Marcus d’Arcy Conall (GREEN) – 660

Chance, Rachel Mary (GREEN) – 946

Chance, Tom (GREEN) – 698

Charles-Lambert Don (CON) – 633

Cummings, Patsy (LAB) – 1753

Degrads, Nina (LAB) – 1671

Patient, Gemma Marie (CON) – 605

Penketh, Steven James (LIB DEM) – 1259

Petre, Costel (LIB DEM) – 1115

Spooner, Christine (LAB) – 1531

Wilkinson, Janet Elizabeth (CON) – 616

Purley and Woodcote

Simon Brew (CON), Samir Dwesar (CON) AND Holly Alice Ramsey (CON) elected. Turnout 37.42%

Arneill, James (LIB DEM) – 859

Brady, Stuart James (LAB) – 688

Brew, Simon (CON) – 2699

Burchett, Guy Michael Clinton (LIB DEM) – 609

Chinn, Rebecca Jane (LAB) – 698

Dwesar, Samir (CON) – 2389

Green, Oli (GREEN) – 628

Hargrave, Simon (GREEN) – 514

Justice, Mark (LAB) – 596

Mills, Anthony John (GREEN) – 454

Ramsey, Holly Alice (CON) – 2666

Norbury Park

Alisa Flemming (LAB) and Appu Srinivasan (LAB) elected. Turnout was 35.33%

Bluck, Kirsty (GREEN) – 315

Collins, Alan (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 86

Flemming, Alisa (LAB) – 1174

Frimpong, Kofi Owusu (CON) – 709

Lewis, Claudine (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 76

O’Donnell, Blake (CON) – 776

O’Donovan, Daniel (LIB DEM) – 256

Srinivasan, Dhamodaran (Appu) (LAB) – 1164

O’Sullivan, Michael (Mick) (GREEN) – 197

Woodman, James Elvis (LIB DEM) – 189

Shirley South

Jason Cummings (CON) and Scott James Roche (CON) elected. Turnout was 38.78%

Bebington, Andy (GREEN) – 480

Bebington, Liz (GREEN) – 445

Chowdhury, Safwan Hussain (LAB) – 682

Conway, Maggie (LAB) – 806

Cummings, Jason James (CON) – 1520

Palmieri, Giacinto (LIB DEM) – 246

Roche, Scott James (CON) – 1374

Ruse, Anna (LIB DEM) – 296

Fairfield

Christopher Clark (LAB), Ria Patel (GREEN) and Esther Mary Sutton (GREEN) elected. Turnout was 24.45%

Clark, Christopher Robert (LAB) – 923

Denton, Danielle (CON) – 520

Dormer, Matthew Paul (CON) – 486

Hunter, Michael David (LIB DEM) – 320

Jacobs, Steven Carl (CON) – 448

Joseph, Jose (LAB) – 883

Mohiuddin, Syed Arif (LIB DEM) – 212

Patel, Ria (GREEN) – 925

Setchfield, Julie Simone (LAB) – 855

Sutton, Esther Mary (GREEN) – 913

Underwood, Peter (GREEN) – 890

The 10 wards declared on Saturday May 7 were as follows:

Addiscombe East

Jeet Bains (CON) & Maddie Henson (LAB) elected. Turnout was 43.04%

Bains, Jeet (CON) – 1545

Bennett, Andrew (LIB DEM) – 434

Bowell, Tom (LAB) – 1184

Burman-Vince, Nicholas John (GREEN) – 308

Golberg, Bernice Clare (GREEN) – 425

Henson, Maddie (LAB) – 1377

Howard, Rachel Louise (LIB DEM) – 400

Knight, Kyle (CON) – 1347

Coulsdon Town

Mario Creatura (CON), Ian Parker (CON) & Luke Shortland (CON) elected. Turnout was 39.33%

Black, Stephen Robert (LAB) – 861

Burridge, Ashley (LIB DEM) – 965

Conn, Frances Margaret (LIB DEM) – 690

Creatura, Mario (CON) – 2141

Dubash, Yasmin (LAB) – 699

Farndon, Clive Graham (GREEN) – 348

Farndon, Lucy (GREEN) – 517

Ginn, Jay (GREEN) – 300

Parker, Ian James (CON) – 2215

Shortland, Luke Daniel (CON) – 2013

Sparkes, Andy (LIB DEM) – 890

Yusoof, Femi (LAB) – 657

Addiscombe West

Sean Fitzsimons (LAB), Clive Fraser (LAB) & Patricia Hay-Justice (LAB) elected. Turnout was 32.01%

Akif, Kerry Jayne (GREEN) – 522

Dexiades, Kostandinos (CON) – 816

Fitzsimons, Sean Eamonn (LAB) – 1540

Fraser, Clive Boyd (LAB) – 1305

Gloyne, Saffron Arezo (ANIMAL WELFARE) – 155

Hague, Joseph (GREEN) – 397

Hague, Tracey Jo (GREEN) – 465

Hay-Justice, Patricia (LAB) – 1480

Konecni, Sasa (LIB DEM) – 395

Ladanyi, Peter Steven (LIB DEM) – 416

Norman, Michael (CON) – 913

Thynne, Andrew John (LIB DEM) – 331

Zaman, Fatima (CON) – 771

Broad Green

Sherwan Chowdhury (LAB), Stuart Collins (LAB) & Manju Shahul-Hameed (LAB) elected. Turnout was 26.52%

Anike, Peter Uche (CON) – 769

Chowdhury, Sherwan Hussain (LAB) – 1764

Collins, Stuart (LAB) – 1885

Parker, Jane (CON) – 775

Phillips, Winston Kelvin (GREEN) – 389

Rajadurai, James (CON) – 721

Shahul-Hameed, Manju (LAB) – 1707

Singh, DJ (GREEN) – 331

Theochari, Irene (GREEN) – 325

Waters, Adrian George (LIB DEM) – 420

West Thornton

Janet Campbell (LAB), Stuart King (LAB) & Chrishni Reshekaron (LAB) elected. Turnout was 27.15%

Andoh, Ben (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 218

Buttigieg, Barry Philip (GREEN) – 418

Campbell, Janet Georgia (LAB) – 1896

King, Stuart Thomas (LAB) – 1755

Lott, Tom (CON) – 803

Mott, Rosalyn Elisabeth Wyatt (GREEN) – 407

Ratnaraja, Patrick Rohan (CON) – 818

Reshekaron, Chrishni (LAB) – 1684

Talukdar, Abdul Matin (CON) – 595

Woodside

Michael Bonello (LAB), Amy Foster (LAB) & Brigitte Graham (LAB) elected. Turnout was 33.12%

Adeoye, Titilope Deborah (CON) – 741

Bonello, Michael (LAB) – 2098

Ellis, Pravina (GREEN) – 548

Emmanuel, Mark (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 246

Fearon, Frances Richardson (GREEN) – 489

Foster, Amy Elizabeth (LAB) – 1938

Garrod, Elaine Denise (GREEN) – 492

Gibbs, Khaetthaleeya (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 259

Graham, Brigitte Siamina (LAB) – 1763

Howard-Jones, Tomas (LIB DEM) – 402

Metin, Seugul (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 159

Natrajan, Rebecca (CON) – 678

Rendle, Andrew James (LIB DEM) – 391

Waterhouse, Hilary Jane (LIB DEM) – 463

Wright, Desmond John (CON) – 675

Thornton Heath

Karen Jewitt (LAB), Tamar Nwafor (LAB) & Callton Young (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.24%

Bamgbopa, Folarin Olugbemga (CON) – 553

Barrett, Andrew James Scott (LIB DEM) – 546

Bradler, Ian Peter (GREEN) – 496

Harris, Richard (CON) – 681

Hewlett, Angus Floyd (GREEN) – 400

Hoffman, Marian Barbara (GREEN) – 549

Jewitt, Karen Angela (LAB) – 2021

Lamaallam, Hanan (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 180

Marquis, Jillette (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 183

McLean, Jason (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 122

Nwafor, Tamar Antonnette (LAB) – 1789

Perry, Andrea Louise (IND) – 592

Tipton, John (CON) – 600

Young, Callton Lloyd (LAB) – 1539

Bensham Manor

Humayun Kabir (LAB), Enid Mollyneaux (LAB) & Eunice O’Dame (LAB) elected. Turnout was 28.17%

Allman, Renata (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 257

Birdi, Vinod (GREEN) – 424

Bright, Joyce Christine (CON) – 599

Collins, Carl (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 168

Fleming, Clifford (GREEN) – 372

Kabir, Humayun (LAB) – 1616

Miller, Jayson (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 167

Mitchell, Graham John (IND) – 548

Mollyneaux, Enid Eileen (LAB) – 1577

Newberry, John Trevor (CON) – 519

O’Dame, Eunice (LAB) – 1530

Parashar, Dev (CON) – 458

Raskovic, Alex (GREEN) – 331

South Croydon

Maria Gatland (CON) & Michael Neal (CON) elected. Turnout was 38.41%

Jason Perry was also elected; however as he became Mayor of Croydon yesterday he cannot take up the councillor position and there will be a by-election in due course.

Andrew, Joshua Jeremy Jack (LAB) – 1359

Bishopp, Michael Thomas Albert (LIB DEM) – 659

Drake, Martin William (LIB DEM) – 668

Galloway, Bridget Lorraine (LAB) – 1378

Garner, Kathleen (UKIP) – 117

Gatland, Maria Ruth (CON) – 1898

Hafeez, Tariq Jilani (LAB) – 1196

Harris, Steve (GREEN) – 682

Miller, Keith (LIB DEM) – 529

Neal, Michael Anthony (CON) – 1688

Patel, Nayan Bakul (GREEN) – 605

Perry, Jason Stephen (CON) – 1872

Richards, Marc (GREEN) – 508

South Norwood

Louis Carserides (LAB), Christopher Herman (LAB) & Stella Nabukeera (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.39%

Bonham, Luke Robert (LIB DEM) – 431

Carserides, Louis (LAB) – 1705

Coombe, Timothy Michael (GREEN) – 499

Fearon, Spencer (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 464

Herman, Christopher Derek (LAB) – 1361

Kaler, Angela (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 533

King, Marley (GREEN) – 470

Nabukeera, Stella (LAB) – 1467

O`Flynn, Matthew Edward (CON) – 536

Post, Martyn John (GREEN) – 361

Sambre, Meenal Nitn (CON) – 429

Solomon, Samia (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 409

Tanna, Sunny (CON) – 462

Tremellen, Douglas Alexander (LIB DEM) – 239

Watson, Susan Lesley (LIB DEM) – 324

Read more: From bankrupt to laughing stock as council count continues

Read more: Tory Perry wins historic Mayor election by less than 600 votes

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

