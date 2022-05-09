No Overall Control: full election results for Croydon’s 28 wards

No overall control.
After weeks of campaigning, all the voting and, eventually, all the counting was concluded three days after the polls closed, the final results of the 2022 Croydon local elections were in. With the borough’s first Green councillors elected in Fairfield, and its first Liberal Democrat chosen by the voters in Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood, and the Tories making gains in New Addington and Waddon, Labour had lost the Town Hall majority it had held since 2014.
LAB 34 (-7)
CON 32 (+3)
GRN 2 (+2)
LIB 1 (+1)
*Plus one vacancy in South Croydon as a result of the election of Jason Perry as Croydon Mayor
Of course, the number of councillors representing a particular party now is relatively moot, since the real power at the council lies in the hands of the borough’s first elected Mayor, Jason Perry. It will take a three-quarters majority of the borough’s councillors – 53 – to overturn any policies and decisions which the Mayor puts forward, and that will require some serious defections among Perry’s Conservative colleagues for that to happen.
Here, then, are the results from all 28 of Croydon’s wards, as finally declared on May 8, 2022:
Park Hill and Whitgift
Jade Appleton (CON) has been elected. Turnout was 42.07%.
Appleton, Jade Nadine (CON) – 969
Cork, James Alfred Arthur William (GREEN) – 191
Erber, Joseph Thomas (LAB) – 424
Wagner, Caleap Rico (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 54
Zaborski, Szymon (LIB DEM) – 167
Selsdon Vale and Forestdale
Andy Stranack (CON), Badsha Quadir (CON). Turnout was 40.90%
Douglas, Adrian Robert (GREEN) – 469
Hossain, Anwar (LAB) – 446
Kelly, Gary (GREEN) – 425
Quadir, Badsha (CON) – 1502
Stranack, Andy (CON) – 1964
Whitehead, Russell James (LAB) – 480
Sanderstead
Yvette Hopley (CON), Lynne Hale (CON) & Helen Redfern (CON) elected. Turnout was 48.36%
Buckland, Helen Glen Mary (GREEN) – 591
Clark, James Alan Ross (LIB DEM) – 718
Doughty, Laura Theresa (LAB) – 658
Duxbury, Oliver Jacob (GREEN) – 407
Hale, Lynne Carol (CON) – 3806
Hopley, Yvette Rose (CON) – 3826
Jordan, Annie Samantha (LIB DEM) – 705
Malarkey, Alan Nicholas (LAB) – 572
Muir, Connie Olivia (GREEN) – 465
Redfern, Helen Dawn (CON) – 3596
Rodgers, Tim (LAB) – 549
Wells, Edward (LIB DEM) – 510
Kenley
Gayle Gander (CON) and Ola Kolade (CON) elected. Turnout was 39%
Anteney, Michael John (LAB) – 376
Atkinson, Kristian Mark (GREEN) – 262
Gander, Gayle (CON) – 1720
Glendinning, Adrian Keith (LIB DEM) – 517
Halai, Shila Karsan (LAB) – 340
Horne, Benjamin Robert Joseph (LIB DEM) – 502
Kolade, Ola (CON) – 1712
Morris, Catherine Charlotte (GREEN) – 346
Selhurst
Catherine Wilson (LAB) and Mohammed Amirul Islam (LAB) elected. Turnout was 26.08%
Bowen, Shakera (CON) – 333
Cox, Alexander Graeme (GREEN) – 254
Dill, Francesca (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 164
Emmanuel, Amaya (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 178
Graham, Catherine (GREEN) – 291
Houghton, Daniel Frederick (LIB DEM) – 252
Islam, Mohammed Amirul (LAB) – 997
Stuart, Ian Hamilton (CON) – 341
Wilson, Catherine Maud (LAB) – 1026
New Addington South
Lara Leigh Fish (CON), Tony Pearson (CON). Turnout was 26.82%
Barnett, Nick (GREEN) – 195
Fish, Lara Leigh (CON) – 905
George, Hannah (GREEN) – 188
Newton, Vicky (LAB) – 840
Pearson, Tony (CON) – 953
Taylor, Benjamin Justin Lewis (LAB) – 647
Old Coulsdon
Margaret Bird (CON) and Thampi Sherine (CON). Turnout was 45.79%
Bird, Margaret (CON) – 1999
Hickson, Gill (LIB DEM) – 1376
Jefkins, John (LIB DEM) – 932
Kilkelly, Mick (GREEN) – 209
O’Dwyer, Jason (GREEN) – 209
Sherine, Thampi Nikhil (CON) – 1555
Wolf, Mary (LAB) – 194
Selsdon and Addington Village
Joseph Lee (CON) and Robert Ward (CON) elected. Turnout was 41.69%
Bullock, Bryony Helen Morris (GREEN) – 360
Bullock, Matt (GREEN) – 263
Collins, Angela (LAB) – 649
Ellis, Anthony Scott (LAB) – 480
Lee, Joseph (CON) – 1771
Lishmund, Helen Elizabeth (LIB DEM) – 513
Semadeni, Jean Celestina (LIB DEM) – 254
Stiling, Zachary (HERITAGE PARTY) – 45
Ward, Robert Charles (CON) – 1695
New Addington North
Kolapo Agboola (LAB) and Adele Benson (CON) elected. Turnout was 25.63%
Agboola, Kolapo Aaron (LAB) – 832
Benson, Adele Desnos (CON) – 711
Castle, Michael (CON) – 679
Gillett, Alison (GREEN) – 172
Gobidaas, Sangeeta (LAB) – 653
Jones, Graham Ronald Geoffrey (GREEN) – 146
Shirley North
Sue Bennett (CON), Richard Rishi Chatterjeee (CON) and Mark Paul Aaron Johnson (CON) elected. Turnout was 35.38%
Bennett, Sue (CON) – 2069
Chatterjee, Richard Rishi (CON) – 1911
Elliott-Coleman, Joseph Clement Michael (GREEN) – 403
Harrison, Sarah Elizabeth (LIB DEM) – 616
Henson, Mark David (LAB) – 1165
Hymabaccus, Kaashif (LIB DEM) – 315
Johnson, Mark Paul Aaron (CON) – 1810
O’Neill, Nuala (LAB) – 1027
Osland, Caroline Emma (GREEN) – 422
Sciberras, Christopher Anthony (GREEN) – 274
Sereda, Lawrence Howard (LIB DEM) – 401
Spalding, Peter Leonard (LAB) – 931
Purley Oaks and Riddlesdown
Alasdair Stewart (CON) and Endri Llabuti (CON) elected. Turnout was 39.41%
Barber, Robert James (LAB) – 475
Desorgher, Simon (GREEN) – 325
Dhamodaran, Karthika (LAB) – 443
Harrison, James Daniel (GREEN) – 389
Howard, Anne (LIB DEM) – 556
Jordan, Chris (LIB DEM) – 509
Llabuti, Endri (CON) – 1438
Stewart, Alasdair Iain (CON) – 1635
Norbury and Pollards Hill
Leila Ben-Hassel (LAB) and Matthew Griffiths (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.96%
Adams, Christopher (LIB DEM) – 315
Akhtar, Ghazala (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 101
Amor, Larissa Lee Zimmerman (GREEN) – 250
Ben-Hassel, Leila (LAB) – 1276
Chalmers, Mark (LIB DEM) – 188
Griffiths, Matthew (LAB) – 1152
Gunter, Tirena Hilary (CON) – 622
Manser, Laura (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 97
Mogul, Mike (CON) – 495
Zimmerman, Cheryl Ann (GREEN) – 252
Waddon
Rowenna Davis (LAB), Simon Fox (CON) and Ellily Ponnuthurai (LAB) elected. Turnout was 31.68%
Davis, Rowenna (LAB) – 1620
Ekekhomen, Donald (CON) – 1238
Fox, Simon Joseph (CON) – 1406
Jeganmogan, Sharmmi (CON) – 1174
Jones, Simon Christopher Richard (GREEN) – 497
Loucas, Imogen (GREEN) – 487
Osman, Yusuf Ali (LIB DEM) – 377
Pelling, Andrew John (IND) – 705
Ponnuthurai, Ellily (LAB) – 1397
Rich, Jessica Naomi Patsy (LAB) – 1394
Sibtain, Mary Jean (GREEN) – 414
Viggiani, Josh (LIB DEM) – 363
Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood
Claire Bonham (LIB DEM), Patsy Cummings (LAB) & Nina Degrads (LAB) elected. Turnout was 37.92%
Bonham, Claire Elizabeth (LIB DEM) – 1641
Boyle, Marcus d’Arcy Conall (GREEN) – 660
Chance, Rachel Mary (GREEN) – 946
Chance, Tom (GREEN) – 698
Charles-Lambert Don (CON) – 633
Cummings, Patsy (LAB) – 1753
Degrads, Nina (LAB) – 1671
Patient, Gemma Marie (CON) – 605
Penketh, Steven James (LIB DEM) – 1259
Petre, Costel (LIB DEM) – 1115
Spooner, Christine (LAB) – 1531
Wilkinson, Janet Elizabeth (CON) – 616
Purley and Woodcote
Simon Brew (CON), Samir Dwesar (CON) AND Holly Alice Ramsey (CON) elected. Turnout 37.42%
Arneill, James (LIB DEM) – 859
Brady, Stuart James (LAB) – 688
Brew, Simon (CON) – 2699
Burchett, Guy Michael Clinton (LIB DEM) – 609
Chinn, Rebecca Jane (LAB) – 698
Dwesar, Samir (CON) – 2389
Green, Oli (GREEN) – 628
Hargrave, Simon (GREEN) – 514
Justice, Mark (LAB) – 596
Mills, Anthony John (GREEN) – 454
Ramsey, Holly Alice (CON) – 2666
Norbury Park
Alisa Flemming (LAB) and Appu Srinivasan (LAB) elected. Turnout was 35.33%
Bluck, Kirsty (GREEN) – 315
Collins, Alan (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 86
Flemming, Alisa (LAB) – 1174
Frimpong, Kofi Owusu (CON) – 709
Lewis, Claudine (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 76
O’Donnell, Blake (CON) – 776
O’Donovan, Daniel (LIB DEM) – 256
Srinivasan, Dhamodaran (Appu) (LAB) – 1164
O’Sullivan, Michael (Mick) (GREEN) – 197
Woodman, James Elvis (LIB DEM) – 189
Shirley South
Jason Cummings (CON) and Scott James Roche (CON) elected. Turnout was 38.78%
Bebington, Andy (GREEN) – 480
Bebington, Liz (GREEN) – 445
Chowdhury, Safwan Hussain (LAB) – 682
Conway, Maggie (LAB) – 806
Cummings, Jason James (CON) – 1520
Palmieri, Giacinto (LIB DEM) – 246
Roche, Scott James (CON) – 1374
Ruse, Anna (LIB DEM) – 296
Fairfield
Christopher Clark (LAB), Ria Patel (GREEN) and Esther Mary Sutton (GREEN) elected. Turnout was 24.45%
Clark, Christopher Robert (LAB) – 923
Denton, Danielle (CON) – 520
Dormer, Matthew Paul (CON) – 486
Hunter, Michael David (LIB DEM) – 320
Jacobs, Steven Carl (CON) – 448
Joseph, Jose (LAB) – 883
Mohiuddin, Syed Arif (LIB DEM) – 212
Patel, Ria (GREEN) – 925
Setchfield, Julie Simone (LAB) – 855
Sutton, Esther Mary (GREEN) – 913
Underwood, Peter (GREEN) – 890
The 10 wards declared on Saturday May 7 were as follows:
Addiscombe East
Jeet Bains (CON) & Maddie Henson (LAB) elected. Turnout was 43.04%
Bains, Jeet (CON) – 1545
Bennett, Andrew (LIB DEM) – 434
Bowell, Tom (LAB) – 1184
Burman-Vince, Nicholas John (GREEN) – 308
Golberg, Bernice Clare (GREEN) – 425
Henson, Maddie (LAB) – 1377
Howard, Rachel Louise (LIB DEM) – 400
Knight, Kyle (CON) – 1347
Coulsdon Town
Mario Creatura (CON), Ian Parker (CON) & Luke Shortland (CON) elected. Turnout was 39.33%
Black, Stephen Robert (LAB) – 861
Burridge, Ashley (LIB DEM) – 965
Conn, Frances Margaret (LIB DEM) – 690
Creatura, Mario (CON) – 2141
Dubash, Yasmin (LAB) – 699
Farndon, Clive Graham (GREEN) – 348
Farndon, Lucy (GREEN) – 517
Ginn, Jay (GREEN) – 300
Parker, Ian James (CON) – 2215
Shortland, Luke Daniel (CON) – 2013
Sparkes, Andy (LIB DEM) – 890
Yusoof, Femi (LAB) – 657
Addiscombe West
Sean Fitzsimons (LAB), Clive Fraser (LAB) & Patricia Hay-Justice (LAB) elected. Turnout was 32.01%
Akif, Kerry Jayne (GREEN) – 522
Dexiades, Kostandinos (CON) – 816
Fitzsimons, Sean Eamonn (LAB) – 1540
Fraser, Clive Boyd (LAB) – 1305
Gloyne, Saffron Arezo (ANIMAL WELFARE) – 155
Hague, Joseph (GREEN) – 397
Hague, Tracey Jo (GREEN) – 465
Hay-Justice, Patricia (LAB) – 1480
Konecni, Sasa (LIB DEM) – 395
Ladanyi, Peter Steven (LIB DEM) – 416
Norman, Michael (CON) – 913
Thynne, Andrew John (LIB DEM) – 331
Zaman, Fatima (CON) – 771
Broad Green
Sherwan Chowdhury (LAB), Stuart Collins (LAB) & Manju Shahul-Hameed (LAB) elected. Turnout was 26.52%
Anike, Peter Uche (CON) – 769
Chowdhury, Sherwan Hussain (LAB) – 1764
Collins, Stuart (LAB) – 1885
Parker, Jane (CON) – 775
Phillips, Winston Kelvin (GREEN) – 389
Rajadurai, James (CON) – 721
Shahul-Hameed, Manju (LAB) – 1707
Singh, DJ (GREEN) – 331
Theochari, Irene (GREEN) – 325
Waters, Adrian George (LIB DEM) – 420
West Thornton
Janet Campbell (LAB), Stuart King (LAB) & Chrishni Reshekaron (LAB) elected. Turnout was 27.15%
Andoh, Ben (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 218
Buttigieg, Barry Philip (GREEN) – 418
Campbell, Janet Georgia (LAB) – 1896
King, Stuart Thomas (LAB) – 1755
Lott, Tom (CON) – 803
Mott, Rosalyn Elisabeth Wyatt (GREEN) – 407
Ratnaraja, Patrick Rohan (CON) – 818
Reshekaron, Chrishni (LAB) – 1684
Talukdar, Abdul Matin (CON) – 595
Woodside
Michael Bonello (LAB), Amy Foster (LAB) & Brigitte Graham (LAB) elected. Turnout was 33.12%
Adeoye, Titilope Deborah (CON) – 741
Bonello, Michael (LAB) – 2098
Ellis, Pravina (GREEN) – 548
Emmanuel, Mark (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 246
Fearon, Frances Richardson (GREEN) – 489
Foster, Amy Elizabeth (LAB) – 1938
Garrod, Elaine Denise (GREEN) – 492
Gibbs, Khaetthaleeya (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 259
Graham, Brigitte Siamina (LAB) – 1763
Howard-Jones, Tomas (LIB DEM) – 402
Metin, Seugul (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 159
Natrajan, Rebecca (CON) – 678
Rendle, Andrew James (LIB DEM) – 391
Waterhouse, Hilary Jane (LIB DEM) – 463
Wright, Desmond John (CON) – 675
Thornton Heath
Karen Jewitt (LAB), Tamar Nwafor (LAB) & Callton Young (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.24%
Bamgbopa, Folarin Olugbemga (CON) – 553
Barrett, Andrew James Scott (LIB DEM) – 546
Bradler, Ian Peter (GREEN) – 496
Harris, Richard (CON) – 681
Hewlett, Angus Floyd (GREEN) – 400
Hoffman, Marian Barbara (GREEN) – 549
Jewitt, Karen Angela (LAB) – 2021
Lamaallam, Hanan (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 180
Marquis, Jillette (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 183
McLean, Jason (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 122
Nwafor, Tamar Antonnette (LAB) – 1789
Perry, Andrea Louise (IND) – 592
Tipton, John (CON) – 600
Young, Callton Lloyd (LAB) – 1539
Bensham Manor
Humayun Kabir (LAB), Enid Mollyneaux (LAB) & Eunice O’Dame (LAB) elected. Turnout was 28.17%
Allman, Renata (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 257
Birdi, Vinod (GREEN) – 424
Bright, Joyce Christine (CON) – 599
Collins, Carl (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 168
Fleming, Clifford (GREEN) – 372
Kabir, Humayun (LAB) – 1616
Miller, Jayson (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 167
Mitchell, Graham John (IND) – 548
Mollyneaux, Enid Eileen (LAB) – 1577
Newberry, John Trevor (CON) – 519
O’Dame, Eunice (LAB) – 1530
Parashar, Dev (CON) – 458
Raskovic, Alex (GREEN) – 331
South Croydon
Maria Gatland (CON) & Michael Neal (CON) elected. Turnout was 38.41%
Jason Perry was also elected; however as he became Mayor of Croydon yesterday he cannot take up the councillor position and there will be a by-election in due course.
Andrew, Joshua Jeremy Jack (LAB) – 1359
Bishopp, Michael Thomas Albert (LIB DEM) – 659
Drake, Martin William (LIB DEM) – 668
Galloway, Bridget Lorraine (LAB) – 1378
Garner, Kathleen (UKIP) – 117
Gatland, Maria Ruth (CON) – 1898
Hafeez, Tariq Jilani (LAB) – 1196
Harris, Steve (GREEN) – 682
Miller, Keith (LIB DEM) – 529
Neal, Michael Anthony (CON) – 1688
Patel, Nayan Bakul (GREEN) – 605
Perry, Jason Stephen (CON) – 1872
Richards, Marc (GREEN) – 508
South Norwood
Louis Carserides (LAB), Christopher Herman (LAB) & Stella Nabukeera (LAB) elected. Turnout was 30.39%
Bonham, Luke Robert (LIB DEM) – 431
Carserides, Louis (LAB) – 1705
Coombe, Timothy Michael (GREEN) – 499
Fearon, Spencer (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 464
Herman, Christopher Derek (LAB) – 1361
Kaler, Angela (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 533
King, Marley (GREEN) – 470
Nabukeera, Stella (LAB) – 1467
O`Flynn, Matthew Edward (CON) – 536
Post, Martyn John (GREEN) – 361
Sambre, Meenal Nitn (CON) – 429
Solomon, Samia (TAKING THE INITIATIVE PARTY) – 409
Tanna, Sunny (CON) – 462
Tremellen, Douglas Alexander (LIB DEM) – 239
Watson, Susan Lesley (LIB DEM) – 324
