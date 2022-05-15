Croydon Bach Choir: Rutter and Elgar, Park Hill, Jun 25

Posted on May 15, 2022 by insidecroydon

To book your tickets, click here

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Croydon Bach Choir, Music and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply