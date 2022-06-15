Surrey Street Market stops to remember pub landlord Knight

The funeral will take place later today of Mark Knight, the popular landlord of the Dog and Bull pub on Surrey Street.

Market traders and stall-holders, as well as regulars from the pub and market shoppers, will be paying their respects when the funeral cortege enters Surrey Street via Crown Hill at around 3pm, when it will stop briefly outside the pub, before exiting via Scarbrook Road.

Other vehicles connected with the funeral will also be entering Surrey Street during the course of the afternoon.

A message from Knight’s family asks that stall-holders and their customers take care and move off the road as the vehicles pass through.

The pub raised hundreds of pounds for the British Heart Foundation in a collection held after Knight’s sudden death last month.

Knight, 51, had been running the pub, the oldest in Croydon, for nine years.

