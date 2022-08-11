Purley home’s guide to helping elderly stay healthy in heat

A Purley care home has shared advice to support older members of the community to stay hydrated as temperatures soar across the country.

A free booklet, Making Every Drink Count, written by Care UK’s catering team, is available to download and covers every aspect of hydration, from why older people are more likely to suffer from dehydration, to how to create drinks for people who may have lost the triggers that tell us we’re thirsty.

It also includes special recipes that residents at Amberley Lodge, the Care UK home on Downlands Road, enjoy on a regular basis, from garnished flavoured waters and mocktails, to strawberry iced tea and fruit puree drinks.

As well as drinks, the booklet also helps people to find out more about how different foods can also help with hydration.

Azalea Moses, the manager at Amberley Lodge, said: “We are happy to offer our advice and support for remaining hydrated throughout this heatwave and beyond. As temperatures rise, hydration becomes more important than ever for general health and wellness, particularly for older people.

“We hope the local community will download their own copies of the guide during this particularly hot time, keep an eye on older relatives and friends, and to get in touch with us if they want any more assistance.”

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

