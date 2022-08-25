Police begin arson investigation into Norbury grassfires

Helping with police inquiries: the images of a man the Met would like to speak to in relation to fires in Norbury in June

Scotland Yard has this morning announced that they are conducting an arson investigation into a large grassfire in Norbury in June, and they have released images of a man with a knife acting suspiciously in the area that they want to talk to.

The fire on June 26 affected 17 acres of playing fields, wasteland and shrubs. The smoke from the fire could be seen across the borough, with warnings issued by the Fire Brigade for residents to keep windows closed to avoid smoke inhalation. It needed 100 firefighters to deal with the blaze and 35 homes on Turle Road were affected, as nearly 20 residents needed to be evacuated as a precaution.

Some houses and gardens were damaged, but there were no reports of anyone being hurt or injured.

Today the police said they have linked that fire to “a series of fires, including one at the same location on July 19.

Arson: the police are treating the fire as having been started deliberately

Police and the London Fire Brigade received multiple calls to a fire in a field off Woodmansterne Road at the junction with Lacrosse Way at around 12.30pm on June 26.

Scotland Yard said this morning, “The fires are believed to have been caused deliberately.

“Police had also received reports of a man with a knife seen acting suspiciously in the area.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 3210/26 Jun.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or, to remain 100% anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

