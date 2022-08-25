NHS offers apprentice routes into healthcare for GCSE pupils

Thousands of pupils across Croydon have received their GCSE results today, marking the first major set of qualifications that will put them on the path to a future career.

NHS England wants to encourage many of them to consider a career in healthcare, many of which can be achieved through routes other than with a university degree.

The NHS offers a wide range of apprenticeships, both in clinical and non-clinical roles that can begin after GCSEs or A-Levels.

More than 86,000 apprenticeships have started since 2016-2017, with just over 49,000 coming in clinical roles.

While the nursing profession provides the most popular apprenticeships, including the nursing associate route into nursing, other healthcare apprenticeships are available in allied health professions such as physiotherapy, podiatry, radiography and as a paramedic.

There are also roles in science and pharmacy, including as a pharmacy technician, laboratory profession and in healthcare science.

Non-clinical roles are available in human resources, admin, IT and finance as well as other disciplines.

Mark Radford, Health Education England’s deputy chief executive, said, “Our apprenticeship programme gives young people greater choice about their future career and a route into healthcare.

“The NHS provides apprenticeships for a wide range of different professions and gives people the opportunity to develop into experienced professionals in these fields.

“For example, we are delighted that more than 6,000 prospective nurses have undertaken nursing degree apprenticeships to become registered nurses.

“This highlights the NHS’ commitment to giving our hardworking and talented people the opportunities to progress a career inside the health service.”

For more information, contact NHS Health Careers, telephone 0345 60 60 655, or email advice@healthcareers.nhs.uk

