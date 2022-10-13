South London’s JET jobs programme gets a £3.2m booster

JET, Croydon’s job entry programme for some of the borough’s most vulnerable residents, has received a £3.2million funding boost from the Department of Work and Pensions.

As a result, the South London Work and Health and Job Entry Target Programme – known as JET for short – will continue to provide employment opportunities across Croydon, Richmond upon Thames, Kingston upon Thames, Merton and Sutton for another two years.

In Croydon, 2,476 residents have joined the programme since 2018, with 839 finding jobs and entering the local workforce.

The programme has been one of the best performing of its kind in the country, helping local residents who have the most difficulty accessing job opportunities.

This includes those with health conditions or disabilities, or people with barriers to employment, such as ex-offenders, carers and care levers, refugees, victim of domestic violence and young people involved in gangs.

In a council-issued press release, Jason Perry, who gets £81,000 per year for being Croydon’s part-time Mayor, said that he remains “committed to working with training providers and businesses to help our residents take positive steps in their careers”. Which is nice.

