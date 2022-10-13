Waitrose makes a move to Dobbies’ Woodcote garden centre

The latest straw in the wind to signal the changes in high street retailing blew through this morning, with the announcement that Waitrose groceries are to be available on the shelves of one of the larger local garden centres.

Part of the John Lewis Partnership, Waitrose announced two months ago that it is to close its Croydon town centre branch on George Street on November 11, affecting 70 shop workers’ jobs.

Today Dobbies, the garden centre operators, opened a Waitrose foodhall at its Woodcote Green store on Woodmansterne Lane.

Dobbies will certainly provide more car parking space than was ever available for shoppers on George Street.

The Waitrose at Dobbies gig brings a “wide range of high-quality food, drink, grocery products, and everyday essentials to Dobbies’ customers”, the company said in its press release announcement.

“Customers will find a large range of chilled, frozen and store cupboard essentials from Waitrose, as well as free-from and vegan ranges and an extensive range of wines and spirits.”

Woodcote Green is one of more than 50 Dobbies’ foodhalls where Waitrose products will be on sale, the company said.

Dobbies’ in-store butchers, Walter Smith, as well as Hotel Chocolat, Whittards, the Cook range and their in-store bakery will continue to operate in the foodhall alongside the Waitrose shelves.

Between today and next Wednesday, October 19, Dobbies is offering five lucky customers the chance to have their foodhall shopping all paid for. The five will be selected at random, to receive the contents of their foodhall shopping basket. Winners will be selected by the team members at the till point.

