Shocking findings on Croydon’s GCSEs and infant death rates

Research published by the Trust for London shows that Croydon is trailing badly behind other boroughs in the capital on some important measures of poverty.

This includes data which shows that Croydon has among the lowest GCSE attainment across the whole of London.

Croydon is also shown as having one of the higher levels of infant mortality.

And at 6.1per cent, Croydon’s unemployment rate is significantly worse than the 4.3per cent average across the rest of England.

The Trust for London is a charitable foundation with stated aims of tackling poverty and inequality by funding voluntary and charity groups. It makes grants totalling around £10million a year, supporting up to 300 organisations.

Its latest innovation is London’s Poverty Profile, which brings together the latest localised data to provide insight and comparisons across a host of indicators, as well as downloadable profiles for all 32 London boroughs and the City of London.

While Croydon has higher rates than the London average for housing affordability and housing delivery, the Poverty Profile shows that it has among the lowest levels for GCSE attainment, a shocking 15per cent below that achieved in neighbouring Sutton.

Other Croydon findings on the Poverty Profile…

In 2019/20, 23% of people in the borough lived in households with an income of less than 60% the UK median after housing costs have been subtracted. This was around the same as the average London borough.

33% of children in the borough lived in households with an income of less than 60% the UK median after housing costs have been subtracted in 2020/21. This was around the same as the average London borough.

In Croydon, 22.4% of residents were estimated to be earning below the Living Wage in 2021. This was around the same as the average London borough.

Average rent for a one-bedroom house or flat on the private market was at least 35.9% of median pre-tax pay in London in April 2021 – March 2022. This was better than the average London borough.

In 2022 Q1 there were 15% of working-age residents of Croydon on out-of-work benefits – around the same as the average London borough.

The proportion of 19-year-olds without a level 2 or level 3 qualification in 2020/21 was 33.6%. This was higher than the average London borough.

The full grid can be accessed by clicking here.

It shows how Croydon compares against London overall on key poverty and inequality indicators. Red text denotes the fact that Croydon is worse than the selected comparison group for that indicator, and green means it is better.

