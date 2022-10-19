1 Response to Tory Mayor considering 11% increase for council rents

  1. Ian Stewart says:
    October 19, 2022 at 5:20 pm

    Seriously?

    Shouldn’t we be looking at recovering this lost money from the administration in charge?
    Is this even possible?
    Didn’t Westminster go after lady wassername for impropriety in council house sales?
    Asking for a Green friend obvs…

