Mayor Khan calls for ‘better, safer, fairer housing’ in London

Croydon Council could face financial penalties if it fails to keep its social housing up to higher standards, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has warned.

City Hall holds the purse strings for billions of pounds of housing development funding, but Mayor Khan has told London’s affordable housing providers – including local authorities like Croydon – that they could lose access to that money if they fail to maintain their properties at the standards tenants deserve.

It is 18 months since the appalling state of many of the flats in council blocks on Regina Road caused a national scandal. Some progress has been made, with several tenants in those blocks in South Norwood being found new accommodation and hundreds of thousands of pounds spent on repairs.

But residents groups report that not all the works are being conducted satisfactorily.

A “decent home” is defined by government as meeting the following four criteria:

it meets the current statutory minimum standard for housing;

it is in a reasonable state of repair;

it has reasonably modern facilities and services; and

it provides a reasonable degree of thermal comfort.

Yet since the Regina Road scandal broke, issues around leaks, mould and poor repairs have been identified with other council homes around Croydon, as well as with the speed and delivery of maintenance work by contractors Axis.

There also remain dozens of unoccupied new homes, built by the council’s failed housing developer Brick by Brick, which are unsold or let, even under shared-ownership schemes or with subsidy from Help to Buy. Inside Croydon is aware of mounting numbers of complaints over a poor standard of finish to some BxB properties, and even structural issues with some of the homes.

The Mayor says that Londoners should expect high standards.

He is calling for additional affordable housing funding and reforms from government, such as a commissioner for social housing residents, to drive better conditions.

The Mayor’s warning follows a letter to City Hall’s housing investment partners from the Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, Tom Copley, sent at the end of September.

In this letter, Copley set out the actions City Hall will take if the Regulator issues either a non-compliant grade or a Regulatory Notice against a housing provider. Both notices indicate that a provider has breached a consumer or economic regulatory standard.

In extreme circumstances, the GLA may limit access to funding to a specific set of projects, including those already underway, and in the most severe cases withdraw all funding and revoke investment partner status.

The Mayor of London’s £4billion 2021-2026 Affordable Homes Programme already requires higher standards on design, safety and environmental performance for new homes than those funded outside London. The Regulator has a requirement to assure these standards are maintained in the long-term where they exceed the Decent Homes Standard benchmark.

The GLA is also introducing additional scrutiny of the housing maintenance track records, and in the requalification process for partners who have had their investment status restricted.

“Most social housing in London is well-managed and maintained,” Mayor Khan said.

“However, this is unfortunately not always the case and I am determined to use my funding powers to drive up standards in both new build and existing homes.

“London is building some of the most impressive new affordable homes in the country, but it is vital that existing residents experience high standards too.

“I will continue to call on the government to also take responsibility for pushing for higher standards, including by making much-needed additional funding available.

“We owe it to all Londoners to provide better, safer, and fairer housing in the capital.”

Read more: Regina Road repairs are falling short of required standards

Read more: Labour council’s ‘slumlords’ can’t face Regina Road tenants

Read more: This is the stark human cost of the borough going bankrupt

Read more: Investigation finds systemic failure and incompetence in council

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

