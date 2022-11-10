Croydon artist’s works included in major Mall exhibition

Croydon artist Matt Bannister has had three of his works chosen for an exhibition at the prestigious Mall Galleries, which opens tomorrow.

Bannister’s works – “Mini Croydon” 2, 3 and 4 – were all painted, acrylic on canvas, this year. They are among the 527 chosen from 7,300 entries.

The ING Discerning Eye annual exhibition is a show of small, domestic-scale, works independently selected by six prominent figures from different areas of the art world.

The selectors choose both from the publically submitted works and works by personally invited artists. Each selector’s choice is theirs own alone and is hung in separate sections to give each its own distinctive identity.

“The exhibition provides a rare opportunity for works by lesser-known artists to be hung alongside contributions from internationally recognised names,” the gallery says.

Bannister’s paintings are all distinctly of Croydon. In fact, all three are distinctly of East Croydon, and the interchange there of roads and bus routes, as viewed from the 50p-bit building – or No1 Croydon, as it is more formally known.

The Discerning Eye is a visual arts-focused educational charity, established in 1990. “We aim to encourage a wider understanding and appreciation of the visual arts, to stimulate debate about the place and purpose of art in our society, and the contribution each one of us can make to its development.”

The annual ING Discerning Eye 2022 Exhibition will take place at the Mall Galleries, The Mall, London, SW1 from November 11 to 20, and online until December 31.

The exhibition is free to visit.

All artworks will be available for sale from tomorrow and available to browse and buy online until December 31 via this page: https://www.discerningeye.org/exhibition

More of Bannister’s work will be displayed in an exhibition at Turf Projects, in the Whitgift Centre, from December 10 until January 6 2023.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

