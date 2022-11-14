The Whitgift Centre is on a roll in the build-up to Christmas

Centrale and Whitgift shopping centres have announced that they will be opening a free roller rink in Whitgift Square on Saturday November 25, to be a feature of festive activities in the town centre right through until Christmas Eve. It is the only indoor roller rink in south London this Christmas.

Suitable for children from five to 75, the roller rink will host skating sessions on the hour every day from 12pm to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays and 12pm to 5pm on Sundays.

The event, sponsored by Croydon BID, forms part of the Croydon Partnership’s focus on delivering a programme of events for the Croydon community while a new masterplan is redesigned.

Croydon Partnership is the joint venture formed by shopping centre developers and operators Westfield and Hammerson in 2012, when they first announced their plans to redevelop Croydon town centre.

To add to the festive fun, there will also be free Gingerbread decorating workshops (pre-booked spaces have already sold out, but a limited number of walk-in spaces are available on each session), as well as the return of Santa’s Grotto in Centrale.

Dominique Stagg, the marketing manager for Centrale and Whitgift, said, “We are really excited to be launching the Croydon roller rink in the Whitgift for Christmas.

“With many families worried about the cost of Christmas, we wanted to bring some festive magic to Croydon for the community to create fun memories together for free. We know how much the Croydon community love our events and as the only indoor roller rink in south London, we are sure the roller rink will be hugely popular this year.”

Matthew Sims, the chief executive of Croydon BID, said, “The variety of activities in Croydon this Christmas is designed to add a little festive cheer, while also attracting many people back to our town centre to support our businesses as we prepare for the big day.”

The roller rink will be open daily until December 24.

Tickets are free but need to be booked online, by clicking here.

There will be a limited amount also available on the day on a first-come-first-served basis.

Santa’s Grotto can be pre-booked online by clicking here.

