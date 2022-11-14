BBC returns to Minster to hear Croydon’s Choral Evensong

The Beeb are back: Croydon Minster has become a frequent location for BBC religious broadcasts

In its centenary year, the BBC is returning to Croydon Minster next month to record a service of Choral Evensong.

The recording will take place on Tuesday December 20 at 4pm.

Anyone wishing to attend must be seated in Croydon Minster by 3.45pm. The service will then be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on Wednesday December 28 at 4pm in their Choral Evensong slot, the longest-running radio series in the BBC’s 100-year history.

This will be a first broadcast from the Minster for Justin Miller, the new director of music. The last visit to the Minster by the BBC was on October 18, 2020, when a service was broadcast live on Radio 4, as well as another Choral Evensong recording which went on air a few days later.

The Christmas 2019 televised Midnight Mass broadcast on BBC television – probably the most-watched religious television programme of any year – was live from Croydon Minster.

Other musical events to look forward to at the Minster for Advent and Christmas include the Advent Carol service on Sunday November 27 at 5.30pm.

There is a family-friendly concert of Christmas carols on Saturday December 10 at 4pm. Entry for this will be £10 for adults and £5 for under-18’s and students.

The traditional service of Nine Lessons and Carols will be on Sunday December 18 at 5.30pm.

