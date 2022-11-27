Sinfonia is orchestrating a recruitment drive for new members

Croydon’s friendly amateur orchestra, the South London Sinfonia, is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year – and looking for new players to join them.

Strike up the band: Danusia Adamska-Baszko conducting the South London Sinfonia in rehearsals at St Mildred’s Church, Addiscombe

South London Sinfonia is a friendly and affordable community orchestra which has held rehearsals at St Mildred’s Church in Addiscombe since 1965.

Since it was founded in 1927, South London Sinfonia has allowed enthusiastic amateurs with a range of abilities to enjoy making music together.

There is no audition, and now the orchestra is looking for new members in the following sections:

  • Cellos
  • Double Basses
  • First Violins
  • First Oboe
  • Second Trumpet
  • French Horns

South London Sinfonia has played a wide variety of music in recent years, including Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No.3, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor with rising star Sharon Zhou, and Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture.

On song: being a member of the SLS is a great way to socialise and meet new people

Current members of the orchestra come from a wide variety of backgrounds and professions, including teaching, charity work, filmmaking, the Civil Service, accountancy, architecture and more.

“My proudest moment at South London Sinfonia was playing a symphony for the first time ever last year. I never thought I would be able to do that, but I did and it felt incredible,” according to one of the Sinfonia’s newer violin players.

South London Sinfonia conductor Danusia Adamska-Baszko said,In today’s fast-paced world, coming together to make music and building towards a performance at the end of a term is both fulfilling and empowering. We are inclusive and welcoming; we share a joke and have fun during our rehearsals, but we also set ourselves high standards and aim to improve as instrumentalists and as an ensemble every time we play together.

“Joining SLS is a fantastic way to meet new people, too. We take 10 minutes for a cup of tea and a biscuit halfway through every rehearsal, we enjoy a Christmas dinner together and a summer barbeque. It is a great opportunity to get to know each other and build on an already strong community spirit.

“We would love more keen, local musicians from Croydon and the surrounding areas to play with us. No need to be shy – come and join us!”

To find out more about South London Sinfonia or enquire about joining, visit www.southlondonsinfonia.co.uk

