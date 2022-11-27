Take a walk on the wild side in Shirley with Wilderness Sundays

A historic Croydon garden is opening its doors today and once every month to offer skills-building sessions and an opportunity to visit the venue.

The Wilderness is a seven-acre garden in Shirley, situated within MHA Hall Grange, a care home that offers residential and dementia care for up to 86 people.

Wilderness Sundays are free of charge and will run once a month, starting today, between 10am and 3pm.

Susanne Haynes, community coordinator for the Wilderness, said, “The Wilderness Sundays have been designed to encourage local community members to visit The Wilderness and see what we have to offer.

“As part of our intergenerational programme we want to cater for all ages and offer educational sessions for families to get involved in.

“During the Sunday sessions me and Lucy James, the service manager for the Garden, will be guiding the conservation volunteers who will be coming in to serve refreshments.

“There will also be the chance for those visiting to see pieces of history including pottery and glass that we’ve found as we’ve dug about.

“Moving forward, I’ll be running Wildlife sessions for families to encourage them to think about creating habitats in their garden for insects, birds and other wildlife.

“These will start in February when we’ll be making bird food balls and seed bombs which include the Shirley Poppy seed as Valentine gifts to loved ones and wildlife.

“All the events will be free of charge, but visitors will have the option to pay as they feel, which will enable us to further enhance our sessions.”

To book a ticket or for more information on how to get involved, click here.

