Cold-hearted Perry refuses to open warm banks in Croydon

More than half of local councils in England are planning “warm spaces”, where people can shelter from the cold this winter amid soaring energy costs.

But not in Croydon, where the borough’s cold-hearted Mayor, Jason Perry, has decided that the cash-strapped council cannot afford to open the doors of its public libraries or other buildings to offer some community-minded respite.

A survey by charity Save the Children found that out of 355 councils in England and Wales, at least 194 are directly involved in, or supporting local groups to open, warm spaces designed to take financial pressures off local residents and vulnerable groups. Many councils have spent thousands of pounds on grants to fund initiatives, with warm spaces being set up in libraries, leisure centres, theatres, art galleries, museums, children’s centres, churches and other community facilities.

“We are planning as much support as financially possible during a winter likely to be dogged by huge energy bills, a deepening recession and heightened risk of homelessness,” The Municipal Journal quoted a “senior councillor” as saying.

But not in Tory-controlled Croydon, where Perry was handed the £81,000 per year role of executive Mayor in May with a borough-wide election majority of fewer than 600 votes.

That’s according to a response last month to a Freedom of Information request asking what plans and provisions Croydon was making to provide warm banks around the borough.

The questioner had asked when might any such scheme be launched and what the eligibility criteria might be for users.

They also asked the council what buildings had been allocated, and how had they been chosen. And they asked how the warm spaces would be managed, and whether they would be run by council staff or contractors.

“We have no such plans at present,” the council stated, somewhat coldly.

“Thus the answer to the remaining questions is N/A,” meaning “not applicable”, without even going to the trouble of typing out the words in full.

One obvious solution for warm bank venues might be the borough’s public libraries. But most of these are currently closed for five days each week at present, as part of the bankrupt borough’s cost-cutting exercise. In South Norwood, the library there is closed altogether until December 13 (at the earliest) while the building’s boiler is repaired.

There will, however, be some warm banks operating around the borough, though no thanks to Mayor Perry and his council.

There’s to be a “warm hub” operating at Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace Football Club, in a scheme run by the Palace for Life Foundation and partners Cinch.

Under the scheme “local residents aged over 65” will be invited once a week to enjoy a free hot meal and drinks, as well as an opportunity to socialise.

Bingo, quizzes and board games will also be available, as well as talks from guest speakers – and all free of charge. The Selhurst Park warm hub will open for the first time next Tuesday, December 6, from 10am to 2pm, and will operate through to February (with the exception of December 27).

Booking is essential, the club says, and can be done by emailing misha.eleanya@cpfc.co.uk or by phoning 020 3906 8715.

The South Norwood Community Kitchen is open in the Socco Cheta Community Centre on Portland Road from Tuesday to Friday each week, where as well as a warm welcome they offer their “Pay What You Can Afford” café. The Community Kitchen is also open lunchtimes every Saturday.

And Better, council leisure centre operators GLL, are opening up some of their venues around the country as warm banks over the winter months.

“For a few hours a day in a leisure centre near you… you’ll receive a warm welcome, comfortable seating, free WiFi plus the chance to charge your phone and portable devices. Our warm spaces sessions are for everyone in our community,” they say.

At the (council-owned) Waddon Leisure Centre, there’s even an opportunity to have a free hot shower when the warm bank operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1pm to 3pm, while the (also council-owned) Ashburton Hall centre will be operating its café as a warm bank on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2pm.

The scheme is supported by Age UK, and Brakes, the wholesale food service company, has agreed to donate free tea, coffee and biscuits.

Demonstrating the art of the possible, the Better scheme began this week. It’s not known whether Mayor Perry was asked along to cut a ceremonial ribbon, or whether he just showed up because free biscuits were on offer…

The general manager at Waddon Leisure Centre, Bobby Moore, said, “As a facility at the heart of our local community we quickly became aware that a number of local residents were concerned that they might struggle to heat their homes this winter and as a charitable social enterprise we wanted to help.

“Leisure centres are ideally suited to serve as warm spaces, they are easily accessible, known to everyone and a natural meeting place. Our staff will be on hand to offer a warm welcome to anyone wishing to make the most of our warm space during the difficult months ahead.”

For further information on this scheme, email waddon@GLL.org.

