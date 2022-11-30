Fighting fund’s £1,000 donation helps at heart of community

Earlier this month, Croydon Council withdrew its ludicrous High Court injunction against this website. Inside Croydon pledged that any money raised by readers for the #KerswellBallsFund, its legal fighting fund, that was not needed for the court case would be donated to local charities. £1,000 from that fund has been given to the South Norwood Community Kitchen.



EMMA GARDINER explains how SNCK will be putting Inside Croydon readers’ donations to very good use

The cost of living crisis is impacting all of us, but those already at the sharp end of disadvantage and poverty are hit the hardest, which is why spaces like South Norwood Community Kitchen are essential for our communities.

Sharing food is the lynchpin of community, and around our table every week people who are excluded, marginalised and facing poverty build new friendships, a sense of belonging and a home from home.

We believe in people’s potential and encourage them to get involved and give back to the community whilst supporting them to overcome the challenges they themselves face.

We are not a soup kitchen, nor are we a food bank. We are a community space where people are not means tested and are welcome to come and contribute to our growing family.

Inside Croydon’s donation of £1,000 will go a long way to support hundreds of people struggling to get the minimum they need to keep themselves and their families afloat through the provision of hot food, groceries, clothes, nappies, sleeping bags, shoes, coats, and a warm space to be five days a week.

As a predominantly volunteer-led organisation this donation will go exactly where it’s needed, and at this time of year it’s needed more than ever. This Christmas SNCK will be supporting 150 local people with a three-course meal, Christmas presents for children and grown ups and a warm and welcoming space for people to come together and feel safe and supported.

SNCK doesn’t just provide people with the essentials – the project supports people to get the help and advice they need in order to move through the challenges they may face. It also works hard to give people a voice in order to challenge the systems that have created this cost of living crisis in the first place – the local authority, the government, corporations and those in power.

If you’d like to donate to SNCK this Christmas, you can do so through their website: https://www.southnorwoodcommunitykitchen.co.uk/donate

The £1,000 donation to SNCK is the second major contribution made from the #KerswellBallsFund, with the same amount given to charity Croydon Nightwatch. Read more here: £1,000 donation to Nightwatch as they battle cost of living crisis

