Housing board’s report warns of ‘years of hard work’ ahead

Nearly two years since the Regina Road council homes scandal broke, an independent panel appointed to oversee the Town Hall’s housing efforts has noted the beginnings of improvement

Getting Croydon’s housing service to an acceptable standard “will take several years of focus and hard work”, according to a report going to the council cabinet meeting tonight.

The comments are made by Martin Wheatley, the chair of the independent Housing Improvement Board, which was established in the aftermath of the Regina Road council flats scandal, when leaks, damp and black mould throughout several council homes were exposed in a series of television news reports.

Before addressing Mayor Jason Perry and the cabinet tonight, Wheatley has submitted a report – the improvement board’s second – in which he outlines considerable improvement in the management of the council’s housing and property maintenance services. The report links the generally more organised approach to the appointment of Susmita Sen as the council’s corporate director for housing.

In a letter to Mayor Perry, Wheatley explains that as recently as September, he and his colleagues on the improvement board remained “very concerned that nearly 18 months had passed since the appalling conditions of some properties in Regina Road, and wider problems with the housing service, had become apparent, yet almost nothing tangible had happened to address its obvious massive shortcomings”.

But Wheatley goes on to say that the board are “very encouraged” that “at long last” there have been signs of real progress.

“It is vitally important that housing improvement is managed as one of the council’s highest corporate priorities, not pigeonholed as a housing service issue alone,” the report to cabinet says.

Perhaps mindful of the council’s broader financial problems, the report states, “The experience of tenants and residents on estates is shaped not just by the performance of the housing service, but by environmental services and other parts of the council.

“Systems and cultural issues in the housing service, including the treatment of tenants and residents, poor financial management, lack of good performance data and poor contract management, mirror wider weaknesses in the council as a whole.

“The service’s historic and current poor performance has an enormous impact on tenants and residents, and on the council’s corporate reputation,” the report states.

The report also warns that great care needs to be taken over the winding down of the repairs and maintenance service with suppliers Axis, whose contract is due to end in July 2023. The handover “will need to be managed very carefully to avoid the obvious high risks”, the report says.

Wheatley said, “Getting to a housing service performing in line with sector norms, let alone the higher standard we would all like to see, will take several years of focus and hard work.”

The board also welcomes the Residents’ Charter, which is due to be formally adopted by the council tonight.

