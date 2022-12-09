Mayor Khan reveals brand identity for Borough of Culture 2023

The Mayor of London’s Borough of Culture 2023 has launched its striking look – under the banner of This is Croydon – and is inviting Croydon communities and audiences to get involved.

The Borough of Culture is an initiative by London Mayor Sadiq Khan in partnership with local authorities and cultural organisations.

“This is Croydon will be a big, bold and cross-cultural celebration of the borough’s unique identity, heritage and character,” the Mayor’s office said.

“It will celebrate Croydon as London’s most innovative and dynamic borough. From 15 flagship events with international headliners and emerging home-grown talent to over 20 projects funded via This is Croydon’s Ignite Fund, plus hundreds of grassroots activities led by organisations in every corner of the borough, the programme will showcase the very best of Croydon.”

The full programme will be announced in the spring, ahead of the opening event in April, Oratorio of Hope to be performed at the Fairfield Halls, but some of the projects are putting out appeals for people to come forward to take part.

Croydon is the borough of Samuel Coleridge Taylor and Stormzy, Leona Lewis and Loyle Carner, the birthplace of dubstep and home to a wide variety of music venues. Now, the Museum of Croydon and Apsara Arts are inviting people to share their stories of Croydon’s rich and diverse music history to form part of a Music Heritage Trail. Residents and visitors are encouraged to submit stories about their favourite musical hero or music venue at www.museumofcroydon.com.

London Mozart Players will present Oratorio of Hope, the opening event of This is Croydon, featuring a new composition to be premiered at the Fairfield Halls. They are seeking volunteers to be part of the opening festival on April 2, from amateur choirs and musicians to dancers, to artists and performers, to budding stage managers, producers and technicians. LMP is also seeking amateur filmmakers who would like to join a team of camera people, directors and editors creating a brand-new film about culture in Croydon to be shown on the opening weekend. Those interested in getting involved with the opening event, should e-mail info@lmp.org.

“I created the London Borough of Culture to celebrate creativity at the heart of our communities,” Mayor Khan said.

“As Lewisham’s incredibly successful year draws to a close, I am proud that Croydon will be picking up the baton in 2023.

“This is Croydon will be a thrilling year showcasing great culture and using the power of creativity to bring communities together, helping to build a better London for everyone.”

For a taste of what’s to come ahead of the full programme launch in 2023, visit www.culturecroydon.com and follow @CultureCroydon on social media.

