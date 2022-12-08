5 Responses to Council plundered £40m from ring-fenced housing account

  1. Steve French says:
    December 8, 2022 at 5:06 pm

    When are the Council going to be challenged and especially the likes of Newman, Butler and everyone else involved in leaving Croydon declared bankrupt for the third time in two years?

    In these difficult times the residents of the Borough deserve so much more.

  2. jackgriffin1933 says:
    December 8, 2022 at 5:18 pm

    Surely by now we must be close to Misconduct in Public Office complaints over some of this?

    • insidecroydon says:
      December 8, 2022 at 5:33 pm

      According to Richard Penn, in a report that Kerswell has been sitting on, we were there two years ago. And that was *before* RIPI2 on the Fairfield Halls fiasco, with all that expensively acquired legal advice telling Kerswell what she should have done.

      Nowhere in that legal advice does it say: “Do nuffink.”

  3. Paul Ainscough says:
    December 8, 2022 at 6:41 pm

    Any comment from Stuart King ?

  4. Arfur Towcrate says:
    December 8, 2022 at 7:05 pm

    How come Butler is still a member of the Labour Party?

