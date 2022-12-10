Stormzy is staging another #Merky Christmas at Fairfield Halls

Stormzy’s back.

Following the huge success of last year’s special Christmas event at the Fairfield Halls, Stormzy’s charity, the Merky Foundation, last night announced the return of their Christmas party, with thousands of tickets up for grabs for events this Thursday and Friday, December 15 and 16.

Stormzy himself is due to make an appearance on Friday.

Tickets are available to Croydon residents and are available, free of charge, with a limit of four tickets per household. The event is available to those aged six years old and above. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

According to the publicity issued via the Fairfield Halls website, this year the tickets are to be allocated via a ballot, rather than first-come-first-served (otherwise, there’d probably be none left even by now).

According to the announcement, “An opportunity for the local community to enjoy a day out, the event is funded and supported by an abundance of kind donors.

“This year, the event will be split over two days; the first of which being ‘A Very #Merky Xmas: Gospel night’… a family night of joyful music and singing which will see appearances from the likes of Guvna B, Tab Worship, Becca Folks, Called Out Music, Volney Morgan & New Ye and hosted by Cassandra Maria and Muyiwa Olarewaju from Premier Gospel Radio.”

The gospel evening will begin run from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

“The second day will include a plethora of activities including a variety show, games, Santa’s grotto, tombola, face painting, music, soft play and more, with Stormzy also being present to join in on the fun.” This will run 4.30pm to 9.30pm.

Stomzy’s #Merky Foundation was registered as a charity in 2019, and has since provided funding to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within Britain.

In August 2018, Stormzy announced “The Stormzy Scholarship”, to fund black British students to go to the University of Cambridge. In June 2020, Stormzy announced that he pledges £10million, over 10 years, to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment.

For more information on #Merky Foundation, visit www.merkyfoundation.org.uk

