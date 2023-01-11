NHS issues advice for ambulance and nurses’ strike days

Posted on January 11, 2023 by insidecroydon

The planned strike days are:

  • Wednesday January 11 from 11 am until 11pm – London Ambulance Service.
  • Wednesday and Thursday January 18-19 – Royal College of Nursing members plan to take strike action at St George’s Hospital, Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare and the South West London Integrated Care Board.
  • Monday January 23 noon to midnight – London Ambulance Service

NHS Croydon says, “We understand that some might feel a little anxious about more strikes and want to reiterate that anyone experiencing potentially life-threatening symptoms should call 999 as they would on any other day.

“Anyone experiencing other urgent, but not life-threatening, symptoms should use NHS111online, ring NHS 111, contact their own GP or visit a pharmacy.”

Further up-dated information can be found here: www.england.nhs.uk/briefing-industrial-action-winter/

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Croydon NHS Trust, Health and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply