NHS issues advice for ambulance and nurses’ strike days

The planned strike days are:

Wednesday January 11 from 11 am until 11pm – London Ambulance Service.

from 11 am until 11pm – London Ambulance Service. Wednesday and Thursday January 18-19 – Royal College of Nursing members plan to take strike action at St George’s Hospital, Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare and the South West London Integrated Care Board.

– Royal College of Nursing members plan to take strike action at St George’s Hospital, Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare and the South West London Integrated Care Board. Monday January 23 noon to midnight – London Ambulance Service

NHS Croydon says, “We understand that some might feel a little anxious about more strikes and want to reiterate that anyone experiencing potentially life-threatening symptoms should call 999 as they would on any other day.

“Anyone experiencing other urgent, but not life-threatening, symptoms should use NHS111online, ring NHS 111, contact their own GP or visit a pharmacy.”

Further up-dated information can be found here: www.england.nhs.uk/briefing-industrial-action-winter/

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

