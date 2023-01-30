Out now! Croydon Insider podcast – exclusive for subscribers

Out now is the Croydon Insider, the first in what we plan on being a monthly series of round-table discussions on all things Croydon.

Only paid-up patrons of Inside Croydon – cost: less than a fiver per month – get to hear our podcast initially, one of the benefits for our loyal supporters for backing our independent, news-breaking journalism.

In our first episode, the Croydon Insider’s guests are iC columnist Andrew Fisher, Emma Gardiner from the South Norwood Community Kitchen, local business owner Oumesh Sauba and writer and teacher Ken Towl.

Together, we look back on the Croydon news of the past week, and look ahead to issues such as strikes, funding for the voluntary sector in the borough (or the lack of it), Council Tax hikes and benefit cuts…

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

