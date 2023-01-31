High Street’s Caribbean restaurant lines up Valentine’s specials

Turtle Bay, the Caribbean restaurant and bar on Croydon High Street, has launched a celebration of love for Valentine’s season with friendship and romance taking equal billing as Galentine’s and Valentine’s Bottomless Dinners on the menu.

Turtle Bay’s Galentine’s Bottomless Dinner is happening on Monday February 13 from 5pm – a chance to get the squad together for two blissful hours of endless cocktails, Prosecco, or Red Stripe, alongside a Caribbean-inspired spread.

Meanwhile for lovers that want to bring the magic of the Caribbean to their Valentine’s this year, Turtle Bay is also hosting a Valentine’s Bottomless Dinner from February 12 to 14, from 5pm. Just like the Galentine’s option, it’s a chance to bring your new date, long-term lover, best pal, partner in crime or anyone you love for an exceptional night of gorgeous soul food and unlimited tropical cocktails, all to the sound of laid back reggae beats.

With the whole of Turtle Bay’s legendary cocktail menu included in the Bottomless Dinners it’s an excellent basis for toasting to love, life and laughter and finding your favourite flavours.

Highlights include the TB classic Reggae Rum Punch (Wray and Nephew, strawberry, grenadine, lime, pineapple and bitters), newer additions such as the Jamrock Punch (Gin, passion fruit, strawberry, apple, grapefruit & fresh lime) and Tobago Tea (Duppy White, vodka, tequila, gin, grapefruit, mango and fresh lime), as well as creamy classics with a twist like the Koko Kolada (Koko Kanu, white rum, fresh coconut and pineapple) or Coconut Espresso Martini (Dark rum and Tia Maria, coconut and cold brew coffee).

The bottomless dinners come with any two or three dishes from Turtle Bay’s Caribbean-inspired menu. Choose from classics like Jerk Pit Wings and Trini Doubles to start, or go for beach shack-inspired favourites like Salt Fish Fritters.

Follow up with one of the vibrant, sizzling options from the jerk pit like Jerk Chicken, Baby Back Ribs or Jerk Organic Tofu.

Vegetarian and vegan dishes are in abundance across the board so whether you’re vegetarian, flexitarian, pescatarian or going plant-based, there’s tons to enjoy together this Galentine’s or Valentines. Considered and carefully crafted dishes include Curry Aubergine, the MotherClucker Burger, the Halloumi Buddha Bowl the No Moo Burger and more.

The Galentine’s and Valentine’s bottomless dinners are £44 per person for two courses or £49 per person for three courses.

For those who don’t fancy going bottomless, a Galentine’s dinner will also be available on February 13 when guests can have a two-course meal for £19 per person, and upgrade to three courses for £24 per person. There’s a Valentine’s version also running from February 12 to 14.

Turtle Bay’s no-strings attached £10 gift, which can be retrieved by downloading the Turtle Bay app, is also available until February 16.

As long as you download the app today – January 31 – it can be used on any of this year’s Valentine’s offerings to ensure a fabulous and affordable evening.

For more information or to book a table, visit turtlebay.co.uk.

