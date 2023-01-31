Coroner confirms woman killed by dogs was from Croydon

It was confirmed at the Surrey Coroner’s Court this morning that the professional dog walker killed near Caterham earlier this month was from Croydon.

The court had named 28-year-old Natasha Johnston when releasing documents yesterday.

Johnston had been walking a group of dogs at Gravelly Hill on January 12, and died after suffering “multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck”, the inquest heard today.

A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and haemorrhage, and her left jugular vein had been perforated.

The hearing was told that Johnston had been identified through dental records.

The coroner, Simon Wickens, said Johnston had suffered “traumatic injuries”.

The coroner said: “A post-mortem examination was carried out at Royal Surrey County Hospital on 18 January.

“The medical cause of death [was] given as 1a) shock and haemorrhage… and in 1b) the pathologist places multiple penetrating dog bites to her neck. The reason for the inquest required is the nature of the traumatic injuries.”

He went on to express his “sincere condolences” to her family “and all those touched by her life”.

Police seized eight dogs at the scene, and their owners have been identified. They have confirmed that none of the dogs are considered to be banned breeds. The dogs continue to be held for further forensic tests.

Surrey Police also said no prosecutions would be brought following the attack.

The dogs are still subject to further forensic work, officers said.

The inquest has been adjourned until June 29.

