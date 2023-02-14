42 evacuated as candle causes Lansdowne Road flat blaze

Some 42 people had to be evacuated when fire broke out in a building in central Croydon last night, prompting the London Fire Brigade to issue another warning about the dangers of careless use of candles.

A small part of a two-roomed flat in a five-storey residential building on Lansdowne Road was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by a candle,” the Brigade said today.

The Brigade was called at 11.05pm and the fire was under control by 11.49pm.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Croydon, Woodside, Norbury and Beckenham fire stations attended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything that can easily catch fire.

“Our best advice is to swap traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips.”

Candle safety tips

  • Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed
  • These items should always be held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over
  • Keep them away from materials that might catch fire – curtains, furniture, clothes and hair
  • Be aware that tea lights get very hot and without proper holders can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath

