Campaign against the 15% Council Tax hike goes national

As the petition to Croydon Council opposing Tory Mayor Jason Perry’s 15per cent Council Tax hike topped 20,000 signatures overnight, the residents’ campaign calling for fairer funding for our borough is going national.
The House of Commons, after a little to-ing and fro-ing over the drafts of the petition, has today published our parliamentary petition.
The rules of Parliament do not allow them to accept petitions from other web platforms, nor to piggy-back other petitions.
Inside Croydon has already appealed to all 20,000 signatories of the council petition to sign the parliamentary petition as well, and to share it as widely as possible.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/632944
And this is why we are doing this:
At 10,000 signatures, government will respond to the petition
At 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.
The second target might be a bit of a stretch, but because of the strict parliamentary rules on the wording of petitions, this version has a broader reach, so that it applies to Thurrock and Slough, who are having a 10% Council Tax increase imposed upon them.
And it can also appeal to the public right across England.
So do please add your name to the petition today.
And share it as widely as possible!
Click here to sign the parliamentary petition
And if you haven’t done so already, click here to sign up to our petition to Croydon Council
Read more: Perry to preside over record-breaking 15% Council Tax hike
Read more: Public’s furious reaction to Perry’s Premium Council Tax hike
Read more: Mayor Perry: ‘It’s going to get worse before it gets better’
Read more: Croydon is in a right Pickles and it is easy to work out why
I totally get this but proper democracy only works if there are consequences for Croydon’s failures under Conservative and Labour. If we get inept councillors it’s our fault and, as much as it pains me to say it, we should pay – it’s our responsibility too. Ultimately, why should taxpayers all over the country have to pay for our failings? Croydon deserves punishment! Mind you, I’ll support a poll calling for Negreedy to be sued to return her ill-gotten gains – that might ease the pain a bit
That’s basically victim blaming. If we elected councillors who explicitly stated on their manifesto “I’m going to bankrupt the council” then fair enough, it would be our fault for voting them in. But almost everyone (regardless of what party they vote for) vote for people they assume are going to act in the best interests of the borough.
You’re saying that’s it our fault that secretive cliques made bad decisions by gambling with our money, without our knowledge let alone permission, so we should suffer the consequences. When it comes to “proper democracy”, you don’t know your arse from your elbow
But we all know that democracy doesn’t work in Croydon.
Come the next elections there will be the same old faces standing and people will turn out to vote in the same old way.
The parties are well aware of this, so why should they bother to change?
There goes good ol’ Tory Myers. Defending the indefensible, ignoring the debt left by the Croydon Tories, ignoring the cuts to Council funding from the Tories/ LibDem coalition government and successive Tory governments to the present day.
Yes the Labour administration was out of its depth politically and to a large extent, the Labour Group still are. They need to find their socialist backbones and pretty damn soon.
One should not focus on personalities like Newman, Negrini, Fisher, Perry et al but focus should be on the causes as mentioned above. Admittedly it is a huge task. When we fight back we may lose, if we do not fight back we will surely lose.
6pm, Croydon Town Hall, 1st March. The time is not to be angry but to be active.
Nice to hear from you again, Bob.
Maybe it’s not a concern for you Christopher because you can afford to pay 15% more on your Council Tax.
Many can’t and it isn’t helpful to divert attention from this issue with political polemics in the midst of a cost of living crisis. It would be great if we could be United and get to 100,000 signatures.