Campaign against the 15% Council Tax hike goes national

As the petition to Croydon Council opposing Tory Mayor Jason Perry’s 15per cent Council Tax hike topped 20,000 signatures overnight, the residents’ campaign calling for fairer funding for our borough is going national.

The House of Commons, after a little to-ing and fro-ing over the drafts of the petition, has today published our parliamentary petition.

The rules of Parliament do not allow them to accept petitions from other web platforms, nor to piggy-back other petitions.

Inside Croydon has already appealed to all 20,000 signatories of the council petition to sign the parliamentary petition as well, and to share it as widely as possible.

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/632944

And this is why we are doing this:

At 10,000 signatures, government will respond to the petition

At 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.

The second target might be a bit of a stretch, but because of the strict parliamentary rules on the wording of petitions, this version has a broader reach, so that it applies to Thurrock and Slough, who are having a 10% Council Tax increase imposed upon them.

And it can also appeal to the public right across England.

So do please add your name to the petition today.

And share it as widely as possible!

Click here to sign the parliamentary petition

And if you haven’t done so already, click here to sign up to our petition to Croydon Council

Read more: Perry to preside over record-breaking 15% Council Tax hike

Read more: Public’s furious reaction to Perry’s Premium Council Tax hike

Read more: Mayor Perry: ‘It’s going to get worse before it gets better’

Read more: Croydon is in a right Pickles and it is easy to work out why

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

