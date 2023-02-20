Fire Brigade extinguish another Croydon fire caused by candles

Posted on February 20, 2023 by insidecroydon

The London Fire Brigade has re-issued its warning about careless use of candles in the home, after a second Croydon call-out inside a week for another blaze that was entirely avoidable.

Candle flames: more than 20 people’s lives were put at risk when a fire broke out on Park Lane yesterday. Four needed treatment at the scene

The Brigade attended the latest fire at a hotel on Park Lane last night.

A small part of a first-floor room in a three-storey hotel was destroyed by the fire.

Around 20 people evacuated the hotel before the Brigade arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued four people from the second floor via an internal staircase using smoke hoods. They were treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

“The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by candles,” a Brigade spokesperson told Inside Croydon.

Some 42 people had to be evacuated when fire broke out in another building in central Croydon on February 13, when a small part of a two-roomed flat in a five-storey residential building on Lansdowne Road was damaged. The Brigade said that candles had been the cause in that blaze, too.

“It’s really important you never leave candles unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes,” the LFB spokesperson said.

“We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips.”

The Brigade was called at 1.16am and the fire was under control by 2.02am.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Croydon, Woodside, Purley and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in London Fire Brigade, London-wide issues and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply