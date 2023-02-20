Fire Brigade extinguish another Croydon fire caused by candles

The London Fire Brigade has re-issued its warning about careless use of candles in the home, after a second Croydon call-out inside a week for another blaze that was entirely avoidable.

The Brigade attended the latest fire at a hotel on Park Lane last night.

A small part of a first-floor room in a three-storey hotel was destroyed by the fire.

Around 20 people evacuated the hotel before the Brigade arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued four people from the second floor via an internal staircase using smoke hoods. They were treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

“The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by candles,” a Brigade spokesperson told Inside Croydon.

Some 42 people had to be evacuated when fire broke out in another building in central Croydon on February 13, when a small part of a two-roomed flat in a five-storey residential building on Lansdowne Road was damaged. The Brigade said that candles had been the cause in that blaze, too.

“It’s really important you never leave candles unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes,” the LFB spokesperson said.

“We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips.”

The Brigade was called at 1.16am and the fire was under control by 2.02am.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Croydon, Woodside, Purley and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents' association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Our comments policy can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

